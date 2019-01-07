Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roku's Huge Day

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2019 3:33pm   Comments
Share:
Roku's Huge Day
Related ROKU
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Up 125 Points; Axsome Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Healthcare names lead premarket gainers (Seeking Alpha)

Shares of streaming video provider Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose more than 20 percent Monday after releasing two preliminary fourth-quarter metrics:

  • Active accounts rose 40 percent from a year ago to more than 27 million.
  • Streaming hours rose 68 percent from a year ago to 7.3 billion, or around 24 billion for the full year.

Separately, Roku said it reached an agreement with Westinghouse Electronics in which the TV brand will take place in Roku's TV licensing program. As part of the agreement, Westinghouse Electronics TVs will include Roku's TV hardware platform and Roku's operating system for sale in the first half of 2019.

The move higher makes Monday Roku's best day in over a year.

Analyst Remains Bullish

Roku also benefited from KeyBanc Capital Markets' Evan Wingren who maintained an Overweight rating and $59 price target on Roku. The analyst said in a note that proprietary credit and debit card data of more than 10,000 people showed paying customers on Roku's platform accelerated from 52 percent year-over-year in the third quarter to 64 percent in the fourth quarter.

The risk-reward profile for Roku's stock remains positive, especially given the recent underperformance and "soft" sentiment surrounding the name. As such, investors should take advantage of a long-term opportunity in a "quality" name although volatility in the stock is likely to remain in place for the time being.

Roku shares traded around $41.75 at time of publication, up 23.8 percent for the day.

Related Links:

Analysts Stick With Bullish Roku Stances After Concerning Chinese Headline

What To Do With Roku's Stock Following 20% Sell-Off?

Photo courtesy of Roku.

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Dec 2018SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnHold
Dec 2018DA DavidsonUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Evan WingrenAnalyst Color News Top Stories Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Up 125 Points; Axsome Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Luxoft Jumps On Acquisition News; PG&E Shares Tumble
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Commercial Metals Misses Q1 Views
5 Hot Stocks To Start Your New Year With
Pachter: Video Game Stocks Are 'Relatively Recession-Proof'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DGKeyBancUpgrades125.0
KIRKKeyBancDowngrades0.0
LENKeyBancUpgrades50.0
MASKeyBancUpgrades36.0
PHMKeyBancUpgrades32.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Two-Thirds Of Personal Loan Inquiries Are For Covering Other Debt