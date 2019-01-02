Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adamis Has 'Favorable' Pipeline Setup, Says Bullish Raymond James
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2019 10:21am   Comments
Share:
Adamis Has 'Favorable' Pipeline Setup, Says Bullish Raymond James
Related ADMP
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble
5 Stocks To Watch For January 2, 2019
Adamis Pharma submits U.S. marketing application for naloxone prefilled syringe; shares up 1% after hours (Seeking Alpha)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: ADMP) announced its NDA filing Friday for a fast-dissolving sublingual tadalafil tablet for erectile dysfunction.

The Analyst

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained an Outperform on Adamis.

The Thesis

The submission of the NDA is positive, as an approval would place Adamis in the $4-billion-plus phosphodiesterase inhibitor market, Wilbur said in a Monday note.

Even a small conversion rate could translate to a $150-million top-line opportunity, the analyst said. 

Raymond James expects the FDA decision to come through in the fourth quarter, with a potential commercial launch in 2020.

The stock price has factored in a Symjepi launch in Q1, but is not adequately reflecting other pipeline assets, Wilbur said. 

The approval of tadalafil would pitch Adamis against Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY)'s Cialis and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)'s recently genericized Viagra, as well as vardenafil, a combo drug consisting of Levitra and Staxyn from GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK).

"We reiterate our Outperform rating as the company continues to make forward progress and provides better visibility on timelines," Wilbur said. "We believe the risk-reward scenario given the pipeline setup is favorable with significant upside." 

The Price Action

Adamis shares were up 3.11 percent at $2.32 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These January PDUFA Dates

6 Valuable Pipeline Drugs With Upcoming Catalysts

Latest Ratings for ADMP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018B. Riley FBRDowngradesBuyNeutral
May 2018Maxim GroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Apr 2018H.C. WainwrightInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for ADMP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Elliot Wilbur Raymond JamesAnalyst Color Biotech Reiteration Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSK + ADMP)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble
5 Stocks To Watch For January 2, 2019
GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer To Merge Consumer Health Care Businesses
22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-Glaxo Set Up Consumer Health Care Venture, New Patent For Adamas
Gabelli Names Clovis As Top Pick, Calls The Biotech A Likely Takeout Candidate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BAXMorgan StanleyUpgrades77.0
GMEDMorgan StanleyDowngrades49.0
HOLXMorgan StanleyDowngrades39.0
MRNAMorgan StanleyInitiates Coverage On29.0
BMRNRaymond JamesDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Omega Healthcare Investors to Buy MedEquities Realty Trust