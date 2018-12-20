Raymond James: Gilead In NASH For The Long Haul
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) announced a strategic collaboration Wednesday with Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK). Although not strictly a nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, deal, the initiative could be a sign that “Gilead is in NASH for the long haul,” according to Raymond James.
The Analyst
Analyst Steve Seedhouse maintains a Strong Buy rating on Gilead with an unchanged $94 price target.
The Thesis
Given the limited scope of Gilead’s in-house NASH assets, the company will need to enter into more NASH deals over the next 12-18 months, Seedhouse said in a note.
A significant possibility exists of Gilead’s ongoing Phase 3 STELLAR3 and STELLAR4 trials failing, which would lead the company to consider more deals to grow within the NASH market, the analyst said.
Gilead could purchase a commercial-ready NASH asset, Seedhouse said, which points to two options: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) and Genfit SA.
There’s a higher probability of Gilead buying Intercept, given the better prospects of Ocaliva versus elafibranor, as well as the likelihood of success of the Phase 3 REGENERATE trial,he said.
Data from the trial is expected in the first half of 2019, and there’s a 90-percent probability of at least one approvable endpoint being met, Seedhouse said.
Another strategic option that Gilead may take is to acquire or develop a good cardiometabolic asset, according to Raymond James.
Price Action
Gilead shares were trading near-flat at $64.22 at the time of publication Thursday.
Latest Ratings for GILD
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
|Dec 2018
|Guggenheim
|Reinstates
|Buy
|Oct 2018
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Strong Buy
