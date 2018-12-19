Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alkermes Catches A 'Sell' Downgrade On Depression Therapy, M&A Prospects
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 19, 2018 9:29am   Comments
Share:
Alkermes Catches A 'Sell' Downgrade On Depression Therapy, M&A Prospects
Related ALKS
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-Glaxo Set Up Consumer Health Care Venture, New Patent For Adamas
Morning Call For Wednesday, Dec. 19 (TalkMarkets)

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has enjoyed a relatively strong Street backing over the last six months despite its nearly 40-percent drop. On Wednesday, though, it caught a downgrade, bringing its ratings mix to six Buys, five Holds and two Sells, according to TipRanks.

The Rating

Goldman Sachs analyst Terence Flynn cut Alkermes from Neutral to Sell and lowered his price target from $49 to $26.

The Thesis

Flynn removed two key elements from its model: sales of ALKS-5461 for depression and the potential for merger activity.

“We expect FDA to issue a complete response letter (i.e., non-approval) on or before the Jan 31 PDUFA date and we don’t expect Study 217 to be sufficient to address potential FDA issues following the negative Adcom outcome (11/1),” he said of the depression candidate.

Additionally, channel checks suggest the schizophrenia treatment, ALKS-3831, posts unfavorable metabolic and weight-gain data and will not likely transform treatment.

“The level of SG&A investment ahead of a potential ‘3831 launch is underappreciated (we raise our expenses and are now 9%-15% higher than consensus in 2019-2021),” the analyst wrote in the note.

Flynn would take a more bullish stance on the stock if Alkermes could better differentiate the ALKS-3831 metabolic profile from Zyprexa; secure FDA approval of ALKS-5461; drive leverage in Vivitrol sales; outperform estimates for Aristada; or posts strong activity for ALKS-4230 in cancer treatment.

Price Action

At time of publication, Alkermes shares were down 3.4 percent at $30.72.

Related Links:

FDA Committees' Unfavorable Ruling Depresses Alkermes Shares

Alkermes Falls 20% After FDA Refusal To File Letter

Latest Ratings for ALKS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018Goldman SachsDowngradesNeutralSell
Dec 2018Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformUnderperform
Nov 2018Leerink SwannInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for ALKS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Goldman Sachs Terence FlynnAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALKS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-Glaxo Set Up Consumer Health Care Venture, New Patent For Adamas
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
What's Going On With Adial Pharmaceuticals?
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Mallinckrodt's Pain Drug, AbbVie-Neurocrine Report Positive Elagolix Results
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinckrodt Faces FDA Panel, Reshape's Earnings, Vapotherm To Debut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ADIMorgan StanleyDowngrades0.0
ALKSGoldman SachsDowngrades26.0
BHGECredit SuisseUpgrades25.0
BLMNMorgan StanleyUpgrades0.0
OKTADA DavidsonInitiates Coverage On62.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bloomin Brands Performance Will Be Supported By Outback, Morgan Stanley Says