Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs Still Bearish On Tesla Ahead Of Tax Credit Cut
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 18, 2018 12:07pm   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs Still Bearish On Tesla Ahead Of Tax Credit Cut
Related TSLA
Musk's SpaceX Raises $500M As Valuation Nears $30.5B
NIO Reveals New Electric Vehicle: 'A Competitive Product In A Premium Segment'
Tesla takes from Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs (Seeking Alpha)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had a love-hate relationship with Wall Street in recent years. Since the company’s impressive third-quarter earnings report, commentary has been mostly bullish, but one analyst reiterated his bearish outlook for Tesla.

The Analyst

Goldman Sachs analyst David Tamberrino reiterated his Sell rating and $225 price target for Tesla, implying about 35 percent downside from recent levels.

The Thesis

The analyst said improvements in Model 3 production, pent-up demand and tax credits have boosted Tesla’s numbers, mix and its share price. Starting on Jan. 1, however, the $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles will be reduced by 50 percent.

“As a result, we believe there is a pull-ahead of deliveries and option mix occurring in the US in 2H18 that will likely create a lull in demand starting in 1Q19 that may not be fully made up by initial deliveries across Europe,” Tamberrino wrote in a note.

He also said the majority of the long-term demand for Model 3s will come from the low end of the vehicle’s pricing range, creating a mix shift that will weigh on Tesla’s margins.

Goldman is projecting full-year gross margin of 18.9 percent in 2018, 18.6 percent in 2019 and 18.9 percent in 2020.

Looking ahead to fourth-quarter numbers, Tamberrino said Telsa will likely announce Q4 deliveries that are up compared to a year ago but down slightly compared to Q3. Goldman is calling for 14,000 Model S deliveries, 13,000 Model X deliveries and 63,000 Model 3 deliveries in the quarter. Goldman is also estimating a full-quarter Model 3 production rate of 5,200 vehicles per week.

Price Action

Tesla stock traded lower by 1 percent Tuesday to $344.87 per share and is down about 5.7 percent in the past week.

Related Links:

Tesla Has 'Apple-Like Consumer Brand' Potential, Wedbush Says In Bullish Initiation

12 Hilarious Wall Street Twitter Accounts

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018WedbushInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2018BairdReiteratesOutperform
Dec 2018JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: David Tamberrino Goldman Sachs Model 3Analyst Color Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Musk's SpaceX Raises $500M As Valuation Nears $30.5B
NIO Reveals New Electric Vehicle: 'A Competitive Product In A Premium Segment'
Taking A Trade Break: Weak Overseas Data Center Stage Despite Solid Retail Sales
Tesla Has 'Apple-Like Consumer Brand' Potential, Wedbush Says In Bullish Initiation
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2018
What 5 Of The World's Most Successful CEOs Accomplish Before 8 AM
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DESPKeyBancInitiates Coverage On0.0
MELIKeyBancInitiates Coverage On0.0
ALBKeyBancMaintains120.0
AVNSKeyBancMaintains67.0
ABTCredit SuisseInitiates Coverage On82.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Canaccord Weighs In On Boeing's Dividend, Embraer Deal