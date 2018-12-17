Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MKM Expects Netflix To Post 30% Returns For The Next 5 Years

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2018 2:56pm   Comments
Share:
MKM Expects Netflix To Post 30% Returns For The Next 5 Years
Related NFLX
Most FAANG Stocks Are In Bear Territory — But Still A Good Bet For Long-Term Investors
UK Parliament Leaks Facebook Emails Suggesting Anti-Competitive Inclinations
Netflix hires ABC vet Dungey (Seeking Alpha)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a tale of two stories: it's the worst-performing FANG member over the past one-, three- and six-month periods, but at the same time the stock gives a sustainable yearly return of 30 percent, according to MKM Partners.

The Analyst

Analyst Rob Sanderson maintains a Buy rating on Netflix with an unchanged $415 price target.

The Thesis

Netflix's stock is a victim of the current "risk-off environment" despite no change to the streaming video provider's fundamentals and earnings potential, Sanderson said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.)

The weakness in Netflix's stock of late could be attributed to "nervous hands sitting on significant" profits amid a concerning environment dominated by the Federal Reserve, business cycle concerns and geopolitical instability, the analyst said. 

Despite the background noise, Netflix remains on track to generate earnings of more than $40 per share by 2025, as the company continues to build "significant muscle" through in-house production and acquiring other facilities, Sanderson said. 

The math behind MKM's outlook assumes a 25 times forward P/E multiple and implies a potential for a 30-percent average annual return for the coming five years.

Netflix's creative talent is undergoing a "free-agent" transformation in which the best people in the business will migrate toward the best platform for reach and monetization, Sanderson said.

If one were to assume a 20-percent margin for a studio, producing one quarter of Netflix's 2020 content budget would free $1 billion for Netflix to use elsewhere, or the equivalent of ten times the reported renewal cost of "Friends," he said. 

Price Action

Shares of Netflix were trading higher by 1.4 percent late Monday morning.

Related Links:

From Bearish To Bullish: Buckingham Upgrades Netflix

Analyst: FANG Stocks Growth Fundamentals Remain Relatively Strong

Photo courtesy of Netflix. 

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018BuckinghamUpgradesUnderperformBuy
Oct 2018Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Oct 2018Imperial CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: MKM Partners Rob Sanderson streaming videoAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Most FAANG Stocks Are In Bear Territory — But Still A Good Bet For Long-Term Investors
UK Parliament Leaks Facebook Emails Suggesting Anti-Competitive Inclinations
A Bullish View On A New Sector ETF
Short Sellers Take $23B Hit As US Markets Bounce Back
Netflix To 'Friends' Fans: We'll Be There For You (For Another Year)
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Netflix, Kraft Heinz And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AXONJefferiesUpgrades3.0
CEQPGoldman SachsUpgrades43.0
CLXTGoldman SachsUpgrades18.0
EMRBarclaysDowngrades71.0
EQMGoldman SachsDowngrades49.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down Over 350 Points; Sophiris Bio Shares Plummet