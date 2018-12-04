Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike In A Different Manner Than You Think
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 04, 2018 4:25pm   Comments
Share:
Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike In A Different Manner Than You Think
Related NKE
Dick's Sporting Goods Reports Mixed Q3: An Analyst Roundup
Powell Pop: After Sharp Rally On Fed Speech, Nerves Still Seem Frayed
Performance Review: Stocks That Topped My Factor-Based Quality Ranking Model (Seeking Alpha)

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), the world’s largest footwear brand, might be one of the companies least affected by potential future tariffs.

Self-proclaimed "Tariff Man" President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a temporary trade truce Saturday, with the U.S. agreeing to maintain a 10-percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese goods and forego an increase to 25 percent.

Majority Of Manufacturing In Vietnam, Indonesia

The decision sent Nike shares up 4 percent Monday, but one footwear expert said the investor reaction is misdirected.

“Nike is one of the most diversified sneaker companies in terms of their manufacturing and where they manufacture products. They make one-third of their products in China, [but] the majority of their products are made in Vietnam or Indonesia, and those countries are not subject to tariffs,” NPD Group analyst Matt Powell told Benzinga.

“Nike is not 100-percent immune to tariffs, but they are less impacted than a smaller company that may be making all of their shoes in China."

Even with the temporary truce, Powell said he's skeptical that negotiations will end with a positive resolution that prevents additional tariffs.

'Americans Will Have Less Disposable Income'

Tariffs are taxes on the American people, and no tariff has resulted in products being made in the U.S., Powell said.

If anything, Nike will be indirectly affected by diminished purchasing power on the part of American consumers due to tariffs, he said.

One study puts the impact of tariffs at $2,400 per household in 2019 in the form of higher prices.

"All that will happen is Americans will have less disposable income and it means they will be buying less,” Powell said.

Following the broader markets lower, Nike shares closed Tuesday down 2.76 percent at $75.79

Related Links:

A Post-Sneaker World: How 'Small' Footwear Brands Are Beating The Giants

Micro-Influencers: A Growing Component Of Apparel Brand Strategy

Posted-In: China Donald TrumpAnalyst Color Politics Top Stories Exclusives Interview General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

Dick's Sporting Goods Reports Mixed Q3: An Analyst Roundup
Powell Pop: After Sharp Rally On Fed Speech, Nerves Still Seem Frayed
Data Dive, Trade Talks And Powell: Busy Post-Holiday Week On The Way
Howard Lindzon: Nike, Lululemon, Apple Lead In 'Fashology'
Foot Locker Rallies After Q3 Beat, But Footwear Brands' Direct-To-Consumer Push Concerns Analysts
How Nike And Foot Locker Trade Together
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AVYKeyBancUpgrades110.0
RMRB. Riley FBRUpgrades82.0
WMGoldman SachsUpgrades107.0
BTGoldman SachsUpgrades0.0
ESLBarclaysUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Morgan Stanley: Amazon Air Could Save The Company Up To $2B In Shipping Costs