Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley: Amazon Air Could Save The Company Up To $2B In Shipping Costs

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2018 4:04pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley: Amazon Air Could Save The Company Up To $2B In Shipping Costs
Related AMZN
Short Sellers Take $23B Hit As US Markets Bounce Back
All The Best Amazon Children's Toys Deals Happening Right Now, Up To 66% Off: Luvabella, Evo, KidKraft, Wonder Workshop, Hatchimals, LeapFrog Deals
The Tortoise Can Beat the Hare (GuruFocus)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s ambitions to oversee its own fleet of aircraft is just two years old, but much progress has been made — with more to come at the expense of FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) and United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS), according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Ravi Shanker maintains an Equal-weight rating on FedEx with a price target lowered from $240 to $230.

The analyst maintains an Underweight rating on UPS with a price target lowered from $92 to $87.

The Thesis

Amazon started building out its own in-house logistics network in 2015, and it has quickly ramped to include 27 aircraft that combine for an average of 50 flights per day — 4,000 per quarter — to 31 destinations, Shanker said in a Tuesday note. (See his track record here.) 

Amazon's package volumes are split as follows, the analyst said: USPS at 40-45 percent, UPS at 30-35 percent and FedEx at 10-15  percent, with the remaining 10-15 percent handled by independent service providers.

Amazon Air has already trimmed 200-300 basis points of growth off UPS and FedEx's domestic air growth in the past year alone, Shanker said. This is due to the fact that Amazon Air flies routes that compete with around 67 percent of the volumes flown by UPS and FedEx, he said. 

Amazon's impact could expand over time, as the e-commerce company has only accepted 27 of its initial 40-plane order to date, Shanker said, adding that the order should be fulfilled by mid-2019.  

By flying its own products, Amazon saves around $2 to $4 per package, which could lower its global shipping costs by $1 to $2 billion in 2019, according to Morgan Stanley. 

Despite Air being a new concept for Amazon, the initiative is likely already impacting the FedEx and UPS businesses, Shanker said. While the estimated impact to the two legacy delivery companies of 200 to 300 basis points on volume growth is "hardly crippling," it is nevertheless a large enough drag to impact earnings growth, the analyst said, and could worsen as Amazon continues to expand its air operation.

That expansion could ultimately include direct competition to UPS and FedEx, according to Morgan Stanley.

Price Action

UPS shares were down 7.36 percent at $106.79 at the close Tuesday, while FedEx was down 6.31 percent at $215.52. Amazon was down 5.87 percent at $1,668.40. 

Related Links:

The Rise Of An Empire: All The Ways Amazon Grew Even Bigger Under Trump's Nose

Bernstein: Amazon Flex Is No Threat To FedEx, UPS

Photo courtesy of Amazon. 

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018JefferiesMaintainsBuyBuy
Oct 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy
Oct 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Amazon Air Morgan Stanley Ravi Shanker transportationAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FDX)

Short Sellers Take $23B Hit As US Markets Bounce Back
All The Best Amazon Children's Toys Deals Happening Right Now, Up To 66% Off: Luvabella, Evo, KidKraft, Wonder Workshop, Hatchimals, LeapFrog Deals
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Ahead Of Mid-Week Pause, Investors Fret Over Trade Pact Details
EU To Review New Digital Tax Plan From France, Germany
All The Best Amazon Kitchen Appliance Deals Happening Right Now, Up to 67% Off: Instant Pots, Coffee Makers, Airfyers, Cookware, Hand Mixers, Vitamix Blenders
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AVYKeyBancUpgrades110.0
RMRB. Riley FBRUpgrades82.0
WMGoldman SachsUpgrades107.0
BTGoldman SachsUpgrades0.0
ESLBarclaysUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Markets Sell Off Amid Rising Recession, Yield Curve Concerns; Bank Stocks Hit Hard