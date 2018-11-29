Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Shows Concerns With 'Impaired LaCroix Sales Growth' For National Beverage

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2018 12:48pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Shows Concerns With 'Impaired LaCroix Sales Growth' For National Beverage
Related FIZZ
35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

The case for turning incrementally bearish on National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) remains unchanged heading into the company's fiscal second-quarter earnings print next week, according to Guggenheim.

The Analyst

Guggenheim Partners' Laurent Grandet maintains a Sell rating on National Beverage with a price target lowered from $91 to $83.

The Thesis

Retail sales of National Beverage's LaCroix brand fell 2.6 percent in the final month (October) of the company's fiscal second quarter, Grandet said in a note. This marks a "dramatic deceleration" compared to a 20 percent or more run-rate over the past few months. The loss of momentum likely continued into November, which begs the question if sales can ever fully recover to its prior growth rates.

Grandet said the competitive landscape in the sparkling water category continues to expand from new and established brands. At the same time, innovation from LaCroix remains "underwhelming" and it's likely the brand is reaching its peak distribution which implies a poorer than previously expected future growth trajectory. The new uncertainty warrants a longer-term reduction in sales estimates from 9 percent compounded annual growth through fiscal 2021 to 7 percent.

National Beverage shares are down around 25 percent since September amid concerning headlines, which Grandet said does create a scenario where a competitor might be "tempted" to explore M&A options. It's "very unlikely" a domestic peer would be interested in buying the company and if National Beverage is interested in M&A deals, it must be willing to sell the LaCroix brand in a standalone transaction.

Price Action

Shares of National Beverage were trading lower by 4.6 percent to $84.16 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Imperial Thinks The Top Will Pop On National Beverage, Initiates With Buy

Susquehanna Sticks Up For National Beverage After Pullback

Photo credit: QuoteCatalog, Flickr

Latest Ratings for FIZZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018SusquehannaMaintainsPositivePositive
Sep 2018GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnSell
Sep 2018Imperial CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FIZZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: beverages Guggenheim Partners LaCroix Laurent Grandet Sparkling WaterAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FIZZ)

35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
24 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
The Week Ahead: Pepsi And Costco Earnings, Upwork IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VLRSImperial CapitalDowngrades4.5
CHSRBC CapitalDowngrades4.5
CTREStifel NicolausUpgrades21.0
DKSJP MorganDowngrades41.0
EQGPCitigroupUpgrades19.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session