Susquehanna Sticks Up For National Beverage After Pullback
National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ)'s fiscal third quarter earnings report sent the stock notably lower, a move that's unjustified and reinforces the bullish case over the longer term, according to Susquehanna.
The Analyst
Susquehanna Financial Group's Pablo Zuanic maintains a Positive rating on National Beverage's stock, with a price target lowered from $166 to $148.
The Thesis
Many aspects of National Beverage's earnings report were misunderstood by investors, which should signal "significant upside" for the stock, Zuanic said in a note. These include sales rising 17 percent in the quarter, and category growth accelerated which could grow even more from the launch of Bubly.
National Beverage's stock (excluding net cash) per share the stock is trading at 18.3 times the analyst's CY2019 EPS estimate of $4.62, which implies there is "clear value" for investors at current levels. The company continues to grow sales at a mid-to-high teens but a reduction in the stock's price target is justified due to a lower likelihood of a takeout and ongoing expectations for a competitive market which calls into question future market share and profit margin trends.
Price Action
Shares of National Beverage were trading higher by 1.7 percent Tuesday at $92.99.
Sugar And Spite: Big Cities Taxes On Beverages Irking Big Soda
Anheuser-Busch Blends Sparkling Juice, Energy Drinks Into Beer Portfolio With Hiball Buyout
Latest Ratings for FIZZ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2018
|Maxim Group
|Maintains
|Sell
|Sell
|Nov 2017
|Susquehanna
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Positive
|Oct 2017
|Susquehanna
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for FIZZ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: beverages Bubly Pablo Zuanic Susquehanna Financial GroupAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.