Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jefferies: 5 Factors Protecting Tesla Model 3 Margins
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 28, 2018 10:13am   Comments
Share:
Jefferies: 5 Factors Protecting Tesla Model 3 Margins
Related TSLA
Trump Threatens To Cut GM's Subsidies
Today's Pickup: Tesla Cuts Price Of Its Cars In China To Beat Trade Tariffs
Why I'm Selling Tesla Shares (Seeking Alpha)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has managed to hold its post-earnings gains over the last month, and some on the Street think the stock remains undervalued.

The Analyst 

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained a Hold rating on Tesla with a $360 price target.

The Thesis

Jefferies assumes Model 3 average selling prices will remain above $50,000, but nonetheless anticipates a decay in metrics.

In the near-term, the following are seen to protect gross margins, Houchois said in a Wednesday note. (See his track record here.)

  • The launch of the lower-range battery and related assembly improvements;
  • Lower labor costs;
  • Component cost savings;
  • Reduced scrap; and
  • Depreciation leverage of about $1,000 per vehicle.

“Tesla expects the erosion of Model 3 ASPs can be moderated through international sales (launches in Europe and China in H1) focused on high mix version and the introduction of leasing offers with attractive residual values,” the analyst said. 

The increasing functionality of Autopilot’s Navigate control is expected to heighten vehicle demand, he said. 

Tesla's comments on store efficiency and the utility of charging stations indicate a low risk of selling, general and administrative expenses rising in the next three quarters, Houchois said. 

Given that competing EV models target the $80,000 consumer range, Jefferies is concerned about the prospects of the Model S and X heading into 2019.

Price Action

Tesla shares were up 0.55 percent at $345.80 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Musk Admits Tesla Was Close To Collapsing Earlier This Year Amid Model 3 Ramp

Citron Research: Nio Is 'Tesla Deja Vu'

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHoldHold
Oct 2018JMP SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnMarket Outperform
Oct 2018MacquarieInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Citron Research Jefferies Model 3Analyst Color Short Sellers Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Trump Threatens To Cut GM's Subsidies
Today's Pickup: Tesla Cuts Price Of Its Cars In China To Beat Trade Tariffs
Musk Admits Tesla Was Close To Collapsing Earlier This Year Amid Model 3 Ramp
Riding Solo: EV Startup Electra Meccanica Aims To 'Close The Last Gas Station'
Freight.Tech25: In Spite Of Rocky Year, Tesla Shocks The World And Places Third
Citron Research: Nio Is 'Tesla Deja Vu'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EVJP MorganDowngrades38.0
SAVEJP MorganUpgrades82.0
SIVBBarclaysUpgrades0.0
YYJP MorganDowngrades0.0
ZAYOJP MorganUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday