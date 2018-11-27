Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Steel Stocks Have Wall Street's Attention
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 27, 2018 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
Steel Stocks Have Wall Street's Attention
Related AKS
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Related NUE
10 Stocks To Watch For October 18, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For October 18, 2018

The U.S. steel industry has had a volatile couple of years with fluctuations in steel prices and uncertainty surrounding the fate of steel tariffs in an ongoing trade war. This week, several Wall Street analysts weighed in on steel stocks ahead of the G20 summit of world leaders.

New Steel Mill

After Monday's market close, Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) announced plans to build a new $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion electric-arc-furnace (EAF) carbon sheet steel mill in the U.S.

KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs said Steel Dynamics investors may have mixed feelings about the new mill.

“U.S. carbon sheet-based stocks will likely be weaker tomorrow on the potential for further U.S. supply growth, while STLD investors may be a bit disappointed via potential for less bandwidth to pursue full-out share buyback momentum ($729M left at September's end),” Gibbs wrote in a note.

Gibbs said the prospect of more steel supply in the U.S. market will likely weigh on steel prices and maintains a Sector Weight rating for Steel Dynamics stock.

Steel Price Forecast

On Tuesday, Longbow Research lowered its 2019 HRC steel spot price target by $10 to $15/ton and is now calling for 2019 prices to range between $790 and $795/ton. The new target represents roughly 5 percent downside from 2018 average prices.

Despite the bearish adjustment, Longbow analyst Chris Olin reiterated his Buy rating and $40 price target for U.S. Steel (NYSE: X).

“We believe the shares are significantly undervalued, even after adjusting for potential market headwinds,” Olin said.

Sentiment Falling

UBS analyst Andreas Bokkenheuser said net sentiment for the steel group declined in the third quarter.

“Average Net Sentiment for all producers remained above global peers (possibly on account of Section 232 support), but directionally still down. We note that Net Sentiment serves as a potential leading indicator for operational performance,” Bokkenheuser wrote in a note.

He said U.S. Steel has the highest net sentiment in the quarter, followed by Steel Dynamics, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) and AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS).

UBS has the following ratings and price targets for the U.S. steel group:

  • Nucor: Neutral, $63 target.
  • Steel Dynamics: Neutral, $48 target.
  • U.S. Steel: Sell, $28 target.
  • AK Steel: Sell, $3.25 target.

Related Links:

Seaport Global Says The Steel Industry Is Due For A Bounce

What Is A Tariff And What Does It Do?

Latest Ratings for AKS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018Seaport GlobalInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Sep 2018Bank of AmericaUpgradesUnderperformBuy
Aug 2018Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AKS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Andreas BokkenheuserAnalyst Color Price Target Commodities Top Stories Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKS + NUE)

38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
71 Biggest Movers From Friday
56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Preview Of AK Steel's Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AOSKeyBancUpgrades53.0
NDSNKeyBancDowngrades0.0
EVOPBTIG ResearchInitiates Coverage On31.0
CMPCredit SuisseUpgrades0.0
NIUCredit SuisseInitiates Coverage On0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

J.Jill Q3 Earnings Preview