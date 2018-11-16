Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Health Care Pair Trade From Bank Of America: Sell Sabra Health, Hold Omega Health
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2018 3:55pm   Comments
Share:
A Health Care Pair Trade From Bank Of America: Sell Sabra Health, Hold Omega Health
Related OHI
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2018
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Welbilt Falls Following Q3 Results; Datawatch Shares Jump
Omega Healthcare: Euphoria (Seeking Alpha)
Related SBRA
Raymond James Picks Welltower, Sabra Health In Underweighted Health Care REIT Sector
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 14, 2018
BofAML turns bearish on Sabra, bullish on Omega Healthcare (Seeking Alpha)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch maintained its bearish stance on health care REITs in the wake of third-quarter results and the the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts annual conference.

On Friday, the sell-side firm identified a pair trade within the sector. 

The Analyst

Analyst Juan Sanabria upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) from Underperform to Neutral and increased the price target from $26.50 to $35.

Sanabria downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) from Neutral to Underperform and trimmed the price target from $23 to $21.

Tenant Tailwind, Accretive External Growth Positives For Omega

With majority of tenant issues now behind it, Omega is poised to grow inorganically, Sanabria said in the Friday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

The assumption is based on the belief that the company can finalize its Orianna exit, likely by the first quarter of 2019, and reinvest the proceeds, he said. 

Although cautious on skilled nursing facility fundamentals and long-term reimbursement pressures, Sanabria said the the bottom is in sight given the quarter-over-quarter increase in Q3 rent coverage.

"Moreover, OHI's cost of capital (44-percent premium to NAV) should allow it to drive accretive external growth, which is unique among peers." 

Headwinds Ahead For Sabra 

Sabra is facing significant dilution from a senior care sale, Sanabria said. If the sale does not go through, the execution of Plan B will take longer and might be at a less attractive price, he said.

The headwinds the company faces from its RIDEA portfolio led to a 5-cent cut in the 2018 funds from operations guidance, the analyst said. 

Sabra's adjusted funds from operations coverage of 97 percent does not leave any room for further problems, and also limits future dividend growth, Sanabria said. 

The company's cost of capital is challenged, he said. 

"Lastly, we note SBRA may look to raise equity to finance the purchase of its JV partner's stake in Enlivant (an $800-million value) in late '19 or early '20, which could be done at a dilutive price." 

The Price Action

Omega shares were set to close 2.65 percent higher at $35.26 Friday, while Sabra was down 2.28 percent at $18.68. 

Related Links:

Best Healthcare ETFs

Earnings Checkup Beckons For An Exciting Healthcare ETF

Latest Ratings for OHI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Nov 2018Bank of AmericaUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Aug 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsHoldHold

View More Analyst Ratings for OHI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill LynchAnalyst Color Upgrades Downgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OHI + SBRA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2018
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Welbilt Falls Following Q3 Results; Datawatch Shares Jump
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LXFTKeyBancDowngrades0.0
CPAImperial CapitalDowngrades68.0
PRMWImperial CapitalInitiates Coverage On18.0
TGTKeyBancInitiates Coverage On110.0
QCOMMorgan StanleyUpgrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Near-Term Challenges Continue To Weigh On Michael Kors, Oppenheimer Says In Downgrade