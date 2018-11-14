Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BTIG Research: Etsy Is Online Leader In Handmade, Artisanal Goods
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 14, 2018 1:49pm   Comments
Share:
BTIG Research: Etsy Is Online Leader In Handmade, Artisanal Goods
Related ETSY
Is Etsy A Better E-Commerce Play Than Amazon?
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
BTIG expects Etsy to run to new high (Seeking Alpha)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) may be one of few online players that has "gotten the best of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)," according to BTIG Research. 

The Analyst 

Analyst Marvin Fong initiated coverage of Etsy with a Buy rating and $59 price target.

The Thesis

Etsy delivered a third-quarter earnings beat last week that triggered a 30-percent gain in the stock. 

The e-commerce site earned 15 cents per share, more than doubling the estimate of 7 cents. Etsy shares are now up over 130 percent year-to-date.

Etsy has among the best fundamentals in the digital marketplace space and is positioned to continue leading the online handmade and artisanal space, Fong said. 

Etsy has numerous growth drivers, Fong said: 

  • Promoted listings revenue could roughly triple over the next five years, as advertisers have leeway to spend more before economics top out.
  • Etsy has opportunity in adding new international services and markets and bridging its 25-percent gap in seller monetization vs. the U.S. 
  • Bringing mobile web conversion to desktop levels, which BTIG sees as a $700 to $800-million GMS opportunity. 
  • Etsy still has room for transaction fees to rise, as they remain meaningfully below the competition. 

Etsy has an untapped base of dormant buyers, Fong said. 

“Our proprietary cohort model suggests there are 32 million inactive users, not far from the size of the current active user base. We estimate 5 percent of re-activated buyers would generate $160 million of GMS." 

Etsy is increasing its paid marketing by 40 percent this year in an effort to bring more awareness to the marketplace’s product offerings, the analyst said. 

The Price Action

Etsy shares were up 0.17 percent at $47.43 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

KeyBanc: Etsy's Q4 Validates New Management, Improved Platform For Buyers, Sellers

Etsy Soars Higher After Q2 Report, But Analyst Opinions Remain Mixed

Photo courtesy of Etsy. 

Latest Ratings for ETSY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018BTIG ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2018Morgan StanleyUpgradesUnderweightEqual-Weight
Oct 2018KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ETSY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: btig Marvin FongAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + ETSY)

Not Win Nor Place, But Nashville A Show In Race For New Amazon Locations
Moderate Inflation, Positive Retail Earnings Offer Lift In Back-And-Forth Market
Cowen: Kohl's, Target, Tiffany Are Top Holiday Retail Picks
Amazon HQs Are Coming To The East Coast
Day After Selloff, Earnings, Trade News Seem To Offer Lift
October's biggest Losers And Most Surprising Winners
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AMTDMorgan StanleyUpgrades65.0
APOMorgan StanleyDowngrades34.0
ARMKBairdUpgrades44.0
CGMorgan StanleyDowngrades23.0
EIXEdward JonesDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bitcoin Falls Under $6K As Cryptos Take Big Hit Ahead Of Bitcoin Cash Fork