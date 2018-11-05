Piper Jaffray Upgrades Under Armour, Sees Path To Sales Growth
One week after its biggest share gain in 10 years, Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) received a sell-side upgrade Monday.
The Analyst
Piper Jaffray analyst Erinn Murphy upgraded Under Armour from Neutral to Overweight with a price target raised from $20 to $32.
The Thesis
Under Armour shares are up over 60 percent year-to-date, but Murphy said the company’s sales opportunity is still underappreciated. (See her track record here.)
“Our view is the favorable industry dynamics, direct-to-consumer mix benefit and white space internationally against a more soundly run company will enable Under Armour to be on a path towards [mid-to-high single digit] sales growth over time,” the analyst said.
Under Armour made "impressive" mindshare gains in Piper Jaffray’s fall women’s survey, with the retailer ranked as the No. 2 women's brand with 17-percent share.
The change began when Patrik Frisk was hired as president and COO in July 2017, Murphy said. The executive has led initiatives including an improved go-to-market strategy, meaningfully reduced inventory levels, SKU reduction, a faster and leaner design process, sourcing partner consolidation and lower fixed costs through restructuring, the analyst said.
Under Armour still has room for improvement from a brand perspective, and the company’s focus will shift toward rebuilding the growth story with a segmented, robust product line, according to Piper Jaffray.
The Price Action
Under Armour shares were up 2.15 percent Monday afternoon at $24.21.
Photo courtesy of Under Armour.
Latest Ratings for UAA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2018
|PiperJaffray
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Oct 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Equal-Weight
|Oct 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
