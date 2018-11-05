Market Overview

Piper Jaffray Upgrades Under Armour, Sees Path To Sales Growth
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2018 2:17pm   Comments
One week after its biggest share gain in 10 years, Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) received a sell-side upgrade Monday.  

The Analyst 

Piper Jaffray analyst Erinn Murphy upgraded Under Armour from Neutral to Overweight with a price target raised from $20 to $32.

The Thesis

Under Armour shares are up over 60 percent year-to-date, but Murphy said the company’s sales opportunity is still underappreciated. (See her track record here.) 

“Our view is the favorable industry dynamics, direct-to-consumer mix benefit and white space internationally against a more soundly run company will enable Under Armour to be on a path towards [mid-to-high single digit] sales growth over time,” the analyst said. 

Under Armour made "impressive" mindshare gains in Piper Jaffray’s fall women’s survey, with the retailer ranked as the No. 2 women's brand with 17-percent share.  

The change began when Patrik Frisk was hired as president and COO in July 2017, Murphy said. The executive has led initiatives including an improved go-to-market strategy, meaningfully reduced inventory levels, SKU reduction, a faster and leaner design process, sourcing partner consolidation and lower fixed costs through restructuring, the analyst said. 

Under Armour still has room for improvement from a brand perspective, and the company’s focus will shift toward rebuilding the growth story with a segmented, robust product line, according to Piper Jaffray. 

The Price Action 

Under Armour shares were up 2.15 percent Monday afternoon at $24.21. 

Photo courtesy of Under Armour. 

Latest Ratings for UAA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018PiperJaffrayUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Oct 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Oct 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral

Posted-In: Apparel athletic apparel Erinn MurphyAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

