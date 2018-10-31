Market Overview

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2018 1:25pm   Comments
3 Reasons To Buy GE, According to UBS
Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) dipped below the $10 per share mark for the first time in nearly a decade, but UBS sees three reasons why investors can now be buyers.

The Analyst

UBS' Steven Winoker upgraded General Electric from Neutral to Buy with an unchanged $13 price target.

The Thesis

The bullish case for GE's stock can be made at a time of low expectations and is backed up by three potential catalysts, Winoker said in a  note.

  1. GE CEO Larry Culp is a capable leader that can improve the business through optimizing capital allocation and "cleaning up whatever needs to be cleaned up."
  2. The downside risk to GE's stock is $8 per share, which would include more than $47 billion in "Remainco" liabilities, valuing the Power business below $4 billion, higher levels of restructuring, and lower valuation for the Aviation and Healthcare businesses. Given a downside potential of $8 per share but upside potential to $13 per share, the stock is trading with a more favorable risk to reward profile.
  3. It's reasonable to assume at this point "peak uncertainty" has passed and investors can looking forward to corporate events that can improve visibility and bolster up the balance sheet.

Price Action

Shares of General Electric were trading lower by 1.4 percent at $10.04.

Photo courtesy of GE.

Latest Ratings for GE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Oct 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsHoldHold
Oct 2018UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

