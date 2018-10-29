Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Reasons To Love Apple Right Now: iPhone, Services, Wearables

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2018 12:23pm   Comments
Share:
3 Reasons To Love Apple Right Now: iPhone, Services, Wearables
Related AAPL
Correction And Bounce: SPX Off 10% From Highs Intraday As Weak Earnings, Outlooks Crush Stocks
These Are The Biggest Stocks Reporting Earnings This Week, And Their Recent Track Records
FT: Apple investigating student labor at Watch supplier (Seeking Alpha)

The key to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s growth is the company leveraging its "stable" iPhone business to generate new revenue within the higher margin Services business, according to Jefferies.

The Analyst

Jefferies' Timothy O'Shea initiated coverage of Apple's stock with a Buy rating and $265 price target.

The Thesis

The bullish case for Apple is based on three positive catalysts, O'Shea said in a note.

iPhone

The iPhone business, while mature, remains stable as the company has sold more than 200 million iPhone units in each of the past four years. Even if Apple sees declining iPhone unit sales in 2018 or 2019, the iPhone business will still be considered a growth business.

Services

O'Shea said Apple can leverage its "massive" iPhone user base to grow its already big Services business. Looking forward to fiscal 2022, the Services business could account for 25 percent of all revenue at more than $80 billion and account for 40 percent of total gross profit. Investors should appreciate Apple's ability to distribute services directly to its ecosystem. For example, Apple Music doesn't hold the No. 1 rank in streaming music but it did gain 50 million paying subscribers in just three years.

Wearables

Apple's wearables (Watch, AirPods) is likely to account for $13 billion of fiscal 2018 revenue which represents a 48 percent year-over-year growth. This type of growth appears to be sustainable as Apple users are known to "spend heavily" on new products that plug into Apple's ecosystem. Over time the company should add new product lines like glasses, hearing aids, and fitness tracking devices.

Price Action

Shares of Apple were trading around $216.92 at time of publication. The company it set to release earnings Nov. 1.

Related Links:

Wall Street Weighs In On Apple's Q3: Buybacks, Services, iPhone Demand In Focus

Gene Munster: Service At The Core Of Apple

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018JefferiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2018WedbushInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Sep 2018NomuraMaintainsNeutralNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: AirPods Apple ServicesAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Correction And Bounce: SPX Off 10% From Highs Intraday As Weak Earnings, Outlooks Crush Stocks
These Are The Biggest Stocks Reporting Earnings This Week, And Their Recent Track Records
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 29, 2018
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Caterpillar, eBay, Intel, Morgan Stanley And More
Gene Munster's 6 Takeaways From Alphabet's Q3
Why Did Somebody Aggressively Buy About Half A Million Shares Of Apple Thursday Night?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BRXKeyBancUpgrades18.0
PFPTKeyBancUpgrades120.0
EAKeyBancDowngrades0.0
RPTKeyBancDowngrades0.0
AAPLJefferiesInitiates Coverage On265.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session