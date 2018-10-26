Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs Out Bullish On L Brands, Takes Neutral Stance On Gap
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 26, 2018 2:44pm   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs Out Bullish On L Brands, Takes Neutral Stance On Gap
Related GPS
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2018
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gap Has Finally Found The Right Direction (Seeking Alpha)
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2018
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Will We Hold It Wednesday - Indexes Struggle To Regain Their 200 DMAs (Seeking Alpha)

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of two retail brands this week. 

The Analyst 

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexandra Walvis initiated coverage of L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) with a Buy rating and $36 price target.

The analyst also initiated coverage of Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) with a Neutral rating and $28 price target.

The Thesis

The woes of L Brands and Victoria’s Secret are well-known, but recent announcements that Henri Bendel would be closed and strategic options would be pursued for La Senza could drive near-term upside, Walvis said in a Thursday initiation note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

The announcements are evidence that the company is increasingly focused on shareholder value, “which we welcome as an encouraging pivot,” Walvis said. 

Goldman expects Victoria’s Secret to continue to lose share due to challenges with brand messaging, product perception and competition.

A bright spot at L Brands is Bath & Body Works, and Walvis said the brand will be a key driver of EPS upside moving forward.

“We forecast strong growth and consistently high margins for this brand as the banner benefits from a dominant position in an attractive category and ongoing store remodels." 

At Gap, Walvis said she's constructive on tailwinds from the brand's pivot toward higher growth, higher-margin value formats, expansion of omnichannel and a stronger consumer environment, but intense private label and online apparel competition remain a key risk.

“While we believe near-term challenges at the Gap brand are well-understood, we expect near-term volatility in specialty trends to outweigh optimism on longer-term strategic initiatives,” the analyst said. 

Gap's shift to value is positive long-term, but near-term execution remains a risk, leading to Goldman's Neutral rating, she said. 

The Price Action

L Brands shares were trading near-flat at $30.59 at the time of publication Friday. Gap shares were trading 1.8 percent higher at $27.09. 

Related Links:

L Brands Loses 14% On Dull Showing From Victoria's Secret

Gap Hits 52-Week Low After JPMorgan Downgrade

Public domain photo via Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for GPS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Oct 2018Standpoint ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
Oct 2018JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GPS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Alexandra Walvis Apparel Bath & Body WorksAnalyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPS + LB)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2018
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gap Hits 52-Week Low After JPMorgan Downgrade
41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ELLIKeyBancDowngrades0.0
SGYPCanaccord GenuityDowngrades0.0
NOKCanaccord GenuityUpgrades0.0
GGBMO CapitalUpgrades0.0
EQTBMO CapitalDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Amazon Plunges On Weak Q3 Sales, And This Chart Shows More Risk Ahead