Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gap Hits 52-Week Low After JPMorgan Downgrade

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2018 4:03pm   Comments
Share:
Gap Hits 52-Week Low After JPMorgan Downgrade
Related GPS
41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Retail stocks slump amid broad market sell-off (Seeking Alpha)

Clothing retailer Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) continues to struggle with operational issues and could oversee a poor performance in the upcoming holiday season.

The Analyst

JPMorgan's Matthew Boss downgraded Gap from Neutral to Underweight with a price target lowered from $30 to $24.

The Thesis

Expectations for the parent company of Old Navy, Banana Republic and the namesake Gap to recover is less certain today, CNBC quoted Boss as saying in a note. The company faces not only the prospect of a 250-basis point deceleration in same-store sales in fiscal 2018, but headwinds from higher transportation costs, rising wages and tariffs where direct sourcing exposure to China stands at 27 percent.

Gap is making changes to its supply chain to lower its direct sourcing exposure to China which stands at 22 percent, the analyst said. However, this would require multiple years given the company's large size, scale and specialization.

Boss said investors may have to wait until the first half of next year before a new leadership has any material impact.

Price Action

Shares of Gap hit a new 52-week low of $25.34 Thursday and closed at $25.56, down 5.8 percent on the day..

Related Links:

Gap Shares Drop Despite Q2 Beat; The Sell-Side Weighs In

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Latest Ratings for GPS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Oct 2018WedbushMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Aug 2018CitigroupUpgradesSellNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GPS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Banana Republic CNBC JPMorgan Matthew BossAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPS)

41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2018
25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Economic Data
44 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NKEOppenheimerUpgrades0.0
SBEvercore ISI GroupUpgrades4.5
PTIRBC CapitalUpgrades0.0
GPSJP MorganDowngrades24.0
GIIIB. Riley FBRUpgrades47.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Strong Economy Should Continue For 'Many More Years,' Larry Kudlow Says In Detroit