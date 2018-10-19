Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Reasons Morgan Stanley Pulled Back On Ford
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2018 9:15am   Comments
Share:
7 Reasons Morgan Stanley Pulled Back On Ford
Related F
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Procter & Gamble Earnings
10 Companies Distancing Themselves From Saudi Arabia
Ford downgraded at Morgan Stanley on lack of restructuring progress (Seeking Alpha)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is down 32.8 percent year-to-date, and Morgan Stanley doesn’t expect things to get any better.

The Rating

Analysts Adam Jonas and Armintas Sinkevicius downgraded Ford to Equal-Weight and cut their price target from $14 to $10.

The Thesis

The analysts had upgraded Ford in March, citing strategic transparency, the option to restructure and potential around sum-of-the-parts synthesis. Now, their optimism wanes.

“Like many OEMs, Ford faces a number of challenges: technology, business model, product, market positioning, and strategy,” the analysts wrote in a note. “Earnings and cash flow are under pressure and the dividend is at risk.”

They cited seven reasons for downgrade:

  1. Lacking clarity around Ford’s “crucial” restructuring;
  2. Stagnancy and lost ground in the Auto 2.0 segment;
  3. Diminished opportunity to exit losing Chinese and South American markets and thereby capitalize on sum-of-the-parts potential;
  4. Declining strategic transparency with the cancellation of last month’s investor day;
  5. Deteriorating fundamentals in the critical international markets of China and Europe;
  6. Estimates have declined more steeply than the share price; and
  7. The heightened risk exceeds valuation upside.

These factors compound a higher multiple and increased credit risk.

“There are solutions, and management has a window of opportunity to execute,” Jonas and Sinkevicius wrote. “While we do believe investors will eventually pay for details and execution, we think the market needs more evidence of success before embracing the Ford restructuring story.”

Price Action

At time of publication, Ford shares traded down about 1 percent at $8.44.

Related Links:

Ford CEO: 'We Now Have Solutions For Cities'

Ford's 'Fortress' Balance Sheet, Accelerated Targets Win Over Jefferies

Latest Ratings for F

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Oct 2018CitigroupMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Sep 2018BarclaysMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for F
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Adam Jonas Armintas Sinkevicius Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Procter & Gamble Earnings
10 Companies Distancing Themselves From Saudi Arabia
Heavy Is The Crown: WWE's Saudi Arabia Problem
Saudi Arabia Mixes Oil, Politics After Journalist's Disappearance Strains US Ties
Why Did This Fintech Startup Sponsor A NASCAR Driver?
This Day In Market History: Ford Produces 1 Millionth Model T
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AAPLWedbushInitiates Coverage On310.0
DHTJP MorganUpgrades0.0
DISBarclaysUpgrades130.0
DXCMGoldman SachsUpgrades125.0
ORLYJP MorganUpgrades398.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What We Know About Apple's 'There's More In The Making' Event