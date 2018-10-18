Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2018 10:12am   Comments
  • Raymond James lowered the price target for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from $160 to $140. Whirlpool shares closed at $108.34 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from $30 to $24. Gap shares closed at $27.13 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) from $178 to $184. Molina Healthcare shares closed at $143.13 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital raised Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) price target from $4 to $9. Proteostasis Therapeutics shares closed at $1.89 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura lowered U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) price target from $60 to $54. U.S. Bancorp shares closed at $52.90 on Wednesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target on Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB) from $4 to $4.50. Safe Bulkers shares closed at $2.58 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham cut the price target for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) from $119 to $114. Northern Trust shares closed at $94.21 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America lowered Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) price target from $177 to $164. Union Pacific shares closed at $149.89 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target on United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from $92 to $95. United Continental shares closed at $88.49 on Wednesday.
  • Nomura lowered M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) price target from $195 to $178. M&T Bank shares closed at $161.90 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

