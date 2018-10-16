Market Overview

Wells Fargo Raises Restaurant Price Targets Ahead Of Q3 Reports

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2018 2:33pm   Comments
Wells Fargo is adjusting price targets ahead of the restaurant sector's earnings season.

The Analyst

Wells Fargo's Jon Tower:

  • Maintained a Market Perform on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) with a price target lifted from $415 to $418.
  • Maintained a Market Perform on Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) with a price target lifted from $66 to $67.
  • Maintained an Outperform on Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) with an unchanged $185 price target.
  • Maintained a Market Perform on Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) with a price target lifted from $63 to $69.

The Thesis

The risk-reward profiles of quick service restaurants are more attractive than casual dining peers, Tower said in a note. 

Casual dining same-store sales performance is likely to peak in Q3 earnings while top- and bottom-line growth slows, the analyst said. 

Chipotle's Q3 same-store sales could fall short of the 5.5 percent the Street is looking for, and the stock is trading at a balanced risk-reward profile, he said. 

  • Dunkin' Brands could report in-line with a same-store sales estimate of 1.5 percent, but the stock's high valuation leaves little room for any "fundamental hiccups," Tower said. 
  • McDonald's could show continued market share gains in Q3 in a "muted" environment for quick service restaurants, he said. 
  • Restaurant Brands could show sequential same-store sale improvements from a revitalized Tim Hortons, although its other chains decelerated sequentially, according to Wells Fargo. 

Price Action

Chipotle shares were 0.3 percent higher at $433.45 at the time of publication Tuesday, while Dunkin shares were up nearly 1 percent at $73.86. McDonald's was trading up 0.1 percent at $141.33 and Restaurant Brands was 0.36 percent higher at $57.81. 

Posted-In: Analyst Color Price Target Previews Reiteration Restaurants Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMG + DNKN)

