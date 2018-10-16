Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Marvell Holds Attractive Risk-Reward, BMO Says In Upgrade
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2018 12:21pm   Comments
Share:
Marvell Holds Attractive Risk-Reward, BMO Says In Upgrade
Related MRVL
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2018
The Week Ahead: Q3 Earnings Season, Canada Decriminalizes Cannabis
Marvell Tech adds $700M to share repurchase program (Seeking Alpha)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) received another positive endorsement Tuesday from BMO Capital Markets after Friday's upgrade by Stifel. 

The Analyst

Analyst Ambrish Srivastava upgraded Marvell Tech from Market Perform to Outperform with a $24 price target, suggesting about 34-percent upside from current levels.

The Thesis

The risk-reward in Marvell Tech shares is attractive, with the possibility of $6 upside and $2 downside, Srivastava said in a Tuesday note. (See his track record here.) 

The estimates for the company are reasonable, "especially after Marvell cleared the deck on the Cavium estimates and management has a built a track record of executing," the analyst said. 

Marvell Tech completed its acquisition of fabless semiconductor company Cavium in July.

Marvell  has a strong track record of executing, Srivastava said.

The Price Action

Marvell Tech shares have lost about 15 percent year-to-date. The stock was up 2.8 percent at $18.63 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

KeyBanc Previews Q3 Semi Earnings, Downgrades Integrated Device Technology On Renesas Deal

KeyBanc Starts Coverage On 10 Semiconductor Stocks, Downgrades Cypress Semi

Latest Ratings for MRVL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Oct 2018Stifel NicolausUpgradesHoldBuy
Oct 2018B. Riley FBRMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MRVL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ambrish Srivastava BMO Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRVL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2018
The Week Ahead: Q3 Earnings Season, Canada Decriminalizes Cannabis
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: GE, Netflix, Nike, Twitter And More
Marvell Technology Well-Positioned For Data Center Trends, Stifel Says In Upgrade
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2018
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises Over 350 Points; Hanwha Q CELLS Shares Spike Higher