Marvell Holds Attractive Risk-Reward, BMO Says In Upgrade
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) received another positive endorsement Tuesday from BMO Capital Markets after Friday's upgrade by Stifel.
The Analyst
Analyst Ambrish Srivastava upgraded Marvell Tech from Market Perform to Outperform with a $24 price target, suggesting about 34-percent upside from current levels.
The Thesis
The risk-reward in Marvell Tech shares is attractive, with the possibility of $6 upside and $2 downside, Srivastava said in a Tuesday note. (See his track record here.)
The estimates for the company are reasonable, "especially after Marvell cleared the deck on the Cavium estimates and management has a built a track record of executing," the analyst said.
Marvell Tech completed its acquisition of fabless semiconductor company Cavium in July.
Marvell has a strong track record of executing, Srivastava said.
The Price Action
Marvell Tech shares have lost about 15 percent year-to-date. The stock was up 2.8 percent at $18.63 at the time of publication Tuesday.
Related Links:
KeyBanc Previews Q3 Semi Earnings, Downgrades Integrated Device Technology On Renesas Deal
KeyBanc Starts Coverage On 10 Semiconductor Stocks, Downgrades Cypress Semi
Latest Ratings for MRVL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2018
|BMO Capital
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Oct 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Oct 2018
|B. Riley FBR
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for MRVL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Ambrish Srivastava BMO Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.