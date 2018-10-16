Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc Previews Q3 Semi Earnings, Downgrades Integrated Device Technology On Renesas Deal
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2018 10:48am   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc Previews Q3 Semi Earnings, Downgrades Integrated Device Technology On Renesas Deal
Related IDTI
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2018
Jim Cramer Shares Thoughts On Skyworks Solutions, Cypress Semiconductor, More

With the onset of the third-quarter reporting season, KeyBanc Capital Markets is previewing earnings from  semiconductor companies in its coverage universe and saw fit to downgrade Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ: IDTI).

The Analyst

Analyst John Vinh downgraded Integrated Device from Overweight to Sector Weight.

The Thesis

Easing lead times, increasing order cancellation rates, higher-than-normal inventories and weakening demand across multiple end-markets are likely to create headwinds for broad-based semiconductor names, Vinh said in a Monday note. (See his track record here.) 

Vinh attributes the downgrade of Integrated Device shares to its previously announced acquisition of Japanese chipmaker Renesas. The analyst does not expect any regulatory approval issues due to the fact that the target company is based in Japan, and a competing bid is unlikely, he said. 

The Integrated Device-Renesas deal should close in the first half of 2019, Vinh said. 

KeyBanc forecast Q4 revenue of $235 million and EPS of 46 cents, slightly ahead of consensus estimates that call for revenue of $234 million and EPS of 45 cents.

The Rest Of The Pack 

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) is one of the few positive sector standouts given the near-term positive inflection driven by ZTE, China base stations and hyperscale, Vinh said. The company is likely to see meaningful growth in 2019 thanks to the 5G rollout, he said. 

RF/mobile names such as Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) provide more favorable risk-reward due to "less cyclical exposure and ... content gains associated with the latest iPhone cycle," the analyst said. 

Broad-based names such as Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY), Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI), ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) and Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) have greater exposure to automotive and industrial end markets and China, setting them up for a potentially challenging earnings seasion, according to KeyBanc. 

Integrated Device is scheduled to report earnings Monday, Oct. 29.

The Price Action

Integrated Device shares have gained about 57 percent year-to-date.

Related Links:

BofA Upgrades NXP, Downgrades Microchip: A Semiconductor Pair Trade

BofA: Integrated Device Technology's Samsung Exposure Could Limit Upside

Latest Ratings for IDTI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018KeyBancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Sep 2018PiperJaffrayDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Sep 2018Cowen & Co.DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for IDTI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: John Vinh KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Downgrades Previews Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADI + CY)

Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On PayPal, Cypress Semi, Proofpoint And More
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
KeyBanc Starts Coverage On 10 Semiconductor Stocks, Downgrades Cypress Semi
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 25, 2018
Jim Cramer Shares Thoughts On Skyworks Solutions, Cypress Semiconductor, More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bank Earnings To The Rescue? Market Seeing Some Green After Strong Results