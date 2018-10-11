Citi's Chemicals And Agriculture Pair Trade: Buy Mosaic, Hold Sherwin-Williams
In a preview of third-quarter earnings in the chemical and agriculture sector, Citigroup highlighted a pair trade in the sector.
The sell-side firm recommended buying Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) but moving to the sidelines on Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW).
The Analyst
Analyst P.J. Juvekar upgraded Mosaic from Neutral to Buy with a price target lifted from $36 to $40. Sherwin-Williams was downgraded from Buy to Neutral with a price target cut from $492 to $435.
Citi also removed Buy-rated DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) from its Focus List.
The Thesis
Ongoing raw material headwinds and slower growth in key markets such as China has tempered expectations in the chemicals sector, Juvekar said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
The analyst reduced estimates as well as target multiples by up to 1 times EV/EBITDA.
Higher oil and ethane prices and slower demand would make it tough to take advantage of price increases, Juvekar said.
Among the paint makers, Sherwin-Williams is unlikely to dodge raw material and end market woes outlined by peers PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) and HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL), the analyst said.
PPG recently warned of higher material costs and weak Chinese demand in addition to higher logistics expenses arising from higher crude oil prices and a stronger dollar.
Citi reduced its third-quarter as well as fiscal 2019 EPS estimates for Sherwin-Williams to $5.72 and $22, respectively, and slashed the price target by $57.
On the other hand, Citi sees Mosaic as benefiting from improving phosphate fundamentals.
The Price Action
Sherwin-Williams shares have added about 1.8 percent year-to-date, while Mosaic has gained about 17 percent.
Related Links:
With Sale of Agricultural Business Pending, Citi Takes Neutral Stance On Platform Specialty Products
5 Agriculture Stocks That Could Withstand A Trade War With China
Latest Ratings for SHW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2018
|Citigroup
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Sep 2018
|Edward Jones
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
|Jul 2018
|Bank of America
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for SHW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Citigroup P.J. JuvekarAnalyst Color Upgrades Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.