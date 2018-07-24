Mosaic Earns Double Upgrade On Sustainable Recovery In Phosphate
Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS)’s stock cycle is rising from a trough, and with consensus estimates not yet reflecting improvement, Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees upside to forecasts.
The Rating
Analysts Steve Byrne and Ian Bennett upgraded Mosaic from Underperform to Buy and raised their price target from $24 to $35.
The Thesis
The analysts foresee relief from the near-term negatives of recently introduced low-cost capacity, particularly as Chinese production and exports prove less threatening than expected.
“We are now willing to underwrite a multi-year recovery in phosphate with global utilization rates bottoming in 2018,” the analysts wrote in a note, anticipating mid-cycle earnings power of $3 over the next two to three years.
The reduction in Asia, which could accelerate under Chinese environmental initiatives through 2019, is seen to more than offset freight issues in Brazil and capacity rampings in Morocco and Saudi Arabia.
“We view the potential for declines in potash prices from new entrants and the potential for reduced fertilizer demand in over-consuming regions as the biggest risks to our thesis,” the note said.
Price Action
At time of publication, shares were trading up 2.6 percent at $29.13.
Related Links:
Stephens Upgrades Intrepid On Rising Water, Potash Demand
Credit Suisse Gets Salty On Compass Minerals, Downgrades To Underperform
Latest Ratings for MOS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2018
|Bank of America
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Buy
|Jul 2018
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Jul 2018
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for MOS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Ian Bennett Steve ByrneAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.