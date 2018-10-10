Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stifel: Shake Shack Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains — And That's Priced In

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 10, 2018 11:03am   Comments
Share:
Stifel: Shake Shack Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains — And That's Priced In
Related SHAK
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 10, 2018
Sonic To Be Acquired By Inspire Brands, Owner of Arby's And Buffalo Wild Wings

Restaurant chain Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) is among the fastest-growing publicly traded restaurants, but that isn't reason enough to buy the stock, according to Stifel. 

The Analyst

Stifel's Chris O'Cull initiated coverage of Shake Shack with a Hold rating and $65 price target.

The Thesis

Shake Shack boasts impressive brand awareness coupled with a compelling menu and digital innovation, O'Cull said in the initiation note. (See his track record here.) 

Each restaurant is estimated to serve on average of more than 7,000 guests per week, or 6,085 excluding several high traffic New York City locations, which is "materially higher" than its publicly traded restaurant peers, the analyst said.

Privately owned Five Guys locations serve 1,525 customers a week, and fast casual rival Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) serves an average of 3,445 guests per week, according to Stifel. 

Shake Shack's superior unit economics imply that new restaurant openings can quickly contribute to the company's overall earnings, O'Cull said. Management expects to expand its domestic footprint from 100 units today to 450 restaurants over time, he said. Outside of the U.S., the company's pipeline of new store openings could double its current count to more than 120 global licensed units by 2020, the analyst said. 

Shake Shack shares gained more than 40 percent in 2018 alone and are trading at 30 times NTM EV/EBITDA, O'Cull said.

The valuation implies a premium to limited service peers at 15 times and reflects much of its future growth prospects, he said. 

Investors may want to consider sitting on the sideline, but becoming more constructive if the stock dips to the mid-$50 range, the analyst said. 

Price Action

Shake Shack shares were trading down 2.43 percent at $60.25 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Analysts Debate: Is It Too Late To Buy Shake Shack?

Longbow Steps To The Sidelines On Shake Shack

Photo by Dustin Blitchok. 

Latest Ratings for SHAK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018Stifel NicolausInitiates Coverage OnHold
Aug 2018BarclaysMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Jul 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for SHAK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Casual Fast Food Chris OCullAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMG + SHAK)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 10, 2018
Who To Choose In Fast Food? KeyBanc Sizes Them Up
Oppenheimer Turns Bearish On Chipotle: Stock Is 'Too Spicy'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2018
Sonic To Be Acquired By Inspire Brands, Owner of Arby's And Buffalo Wild Wings
Investors Try To Read The Trade Tea Leaves In The Latest IMX Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

5 Millionaire Habits That Can Help You Build Wealth, Too