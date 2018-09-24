Wells Fargo: Sprouts' Bull Thesis Shrivels Amid Low Inflation, Intense Competition
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) has ridden consumer sentiment, takeover speculation and strong first-quarter results to trade at its highest rate since Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) bought out Whole Foods. But valuation may be peaking, according to Wells Fargo.
The Rating
Analysts Edward Kelly, Stephanie Chang and Anthony Bonadio downgraded Sprouts to Market Perform and maintained a $26 price target.
The Thesis
Overall, the analysts consider the grocer a “solid growth story.”
“Its emphasis on fresh helps combat the digital threat, its value model should continue to yield share gains from conventional grocers, and plenty of white space remains given the opportunity in regions like the attractive Northeast market,” Kelly, Chang and Bonadio wrote in a Monday note.
Nonetheless, intense competition in the grocery industry, particularly during a period of consolidation and rapid tech integration, introduces uncertainty around future performance.
“Price competition seems to have stabilized for now, but SFM has high exposure to key battleground categories in fresh and many of its large conventional competitors are not sharp enough on price,” Wells Fargo wrote. “The shift to digital should drive the cost of sustaining/growing share higher, and there remains uncertainty over the ideal strategy.”
Meanwhile, Amazon’s evolution presents headline risk, and management faces tough sales and margin comparables in the back half of the year. Wells Fargo detected a headwind in stagnant inflation — a factor expected to plague the firm in the near-term.
The analysts conceded the possibility of consolidation but, given high uncertainty, omitted the opportunity from valuation.
Price Action
At time of publication, shares were trading around $27.58.
Related Links:
Bullish Case For Costco, Sprouts Comes To An End At Barclays
Credit Suisse's Winners And Losers In The Food Space
Latest Ratings for SFM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Sep 2018
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Sep 2018
|Barclays
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for SFM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Anthony Bonadio Edward Kelly Stephanie ChangAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.