Pivotal: Snap No Longer A Sell, But Stock Could Still Fall
Shares of social media company Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) briefly fell below $9 per share Wednesday and are now trading at a more balanced risk-reward profile for the longer-term, according to Pivotal Research Group.
The Analyst
Pivotal's Brian Wieser upgraded Snap from Sell to Hold with an unchanged $9 price target.
The Thesis
When Snap began trading for the first time in early 2017, multiple risks were evident, including "underwhelming" user and usage trends along with a younger audience niche, Wieser said in the upgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
At the company level, Snap's management led a "suboptimal corporate structure" with the absence of the necessary skills needed to transition a new product into a successful company, the analyst said. Snap was more akin to a venture-stage entity rather than a mature public company — a reputation that arguably still holds true today, he said.
Yet the stock has fallen to Pivotal's $9 price target, which was first established in May 2017 and lifted to $10 in January 2018 before being dropped back down to $9 in April, which implies the bearish case for the stock is unjustified.
Today's trading level "appropriately balances" near-term downside risks with longer-term potential, including the following, Wieser said:
- $2.8 billion in revenue in 2022.
- A long-term 30-percent adjusted EBITDA margin.
- $500 million of combined capex and acquisitions.
- Cash flow of around 16 percent of revenue.
- Declining costs of capital as the company matures.
Price Action
Snap shares were trading down 0.11 percent to $9.19 at the time of publication premarket Thursday.
Latest Ratings for SNAP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2018
|Pivotal Research
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Hold
|Sep 2018
|BTIG Research
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Sell
|Sep 2018
|Wedbush
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
