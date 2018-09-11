Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Plains All American's Partial Divesture Of BridgeTex Turns BofA Bullish

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2018 5:26pm   Comments
Share:
Plains All American's Partial Divesture Of BridgeTex Turns BofA Bullish
Related PAA
Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2018
Energy Sector Outlook: Economic Growth, OPEC And Geopolitical Tensions
Plains All American found guilty in 2015 California oil spill (Seeking Alpha)
Related PAGP
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2018
Plains All American found guilty in 2015 California oil spill (Seeking Alpha)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) confirmed in late August it divested a 30-percent stake in BridgeTex Pipeline Co., eliminating any need for Plains to seek external equity financing, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch. 

The Analyst

Analyst Dennis Coleman upgraded Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP) — a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect and non-economic controlling general partner interest and an indirect limited partner interest in Plains All American Pipeline — from Neutral to Buy with a price target lifted from $26 to $30.

The Thesis

As part of the agreement, Plains and Magellan Midstream Partners will collectively sell a 50-percent stake in BridgeTex to Canada's pension fund for $1.44 billion, Coleman said in the upgrade note. (See his track record here.)

On its end, Plains will receive $863 million, which implies the company has nearly doubled its prior target of selling $700 million worth of assets in 2018.

The transaction is viewed favorably for both Plains and its controlling general partner, as it can now fully self-fund its current growth capex plans, the analyst said. The company remains well-positioned to realize growth in the Permian, and the "next wave of capex" including a decision on a joint venture with Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), is expected in the fourth quarter and likely to prove a positive catalyst for the company, he said. 

Price Action

Plains GP Holdings shares were up 2.34 percent at $24.90 at the close Tuesday, while Plains All American Pipeline shares were up 2.2 percent at $25.59.  

Related Links:

As Plains All American Concerns Fade, Morgan Stanley Sees 20% Return

Seaport Global On Energy: Focus On Simple Companies

Latest Ratings for PAA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2018JP MorganMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Aug 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsHoldHold
Jul 2018Bank of AmericaUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PAA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Dennis Coleman energy PipelinesAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PAA + PAGP)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PAA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Goldman Takes A Bite Of Darden, Spits Out Bloomin' Brands, Wingstop