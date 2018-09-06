Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credit Suisse Joins Consensus To Prescribe Sarepta
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 06, 2018 2:47pm   Comments
Share:
Credit Suisse Joins Consensus To Prescribe Sarepta
Related SRPT
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2018
Jim Cramer Weighs In On NuStar Energy, Royal Dutch Shell, United Rentals And More
Small Caps Are Rising, Biotechs Can't Be Far Behind (Seeking Alpha)

The Street has a lot of faith in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT). The biotech firm notched its 20th bullish rating Thursday to further neutralize a lone Hold.

The Rating

Credit Suisse analysts Martin Auster, Mark Connolly and Tiago Fauth initiated coverage on Sarepta with an Outperform rating and a $178 price target.

The Thesis

Credit Suisse’s sum-of-the-parts analysis indicates significant upside opportunity for the Duchenne muscular dystrophy combatant.

“Despite high expectations for the DMD gene therapy program, we see room for continued share appreciation as the program develops,” Auster, Connolly and Fauth wrote in a note. “While we expect initial data from all three clinical stage gene therapy programs likely will demonstrate robust dystrophin expression in skeletal muscle, we think SRPT’s first mover advantage and strong initial data sets a high bar and a strong competitive position.”

The analysts expect Sarepta to release DMD gene therapy data in October, with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) following in 2019. The “first mover” is modeled to seize a 50-percent market share in with peak sales near $4 billion and annual recurring revenue of $1.5 billion.

Credit Suisse sees Sarepta’s DMD gene therapy representing $99 per share and PMO and PPMO candidates contributing between $35 and $60.

Price Action

Sarepta shares traded up about 1.4 percent to $142.76 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley Buys Into Sarepta Amid Sell-Off, Sees $600M Recurring Opportunity In DMD Candidate

Sarepta's Clinical Hold Could Be A Solid Biosciences Catalyst, Says Bullish Chardan Analyst

Latest Ratings for SRPT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Aug 2018Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Jun 2018BairdMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SRPT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Credit Suisse Mark Connolly Martin Auster Tiago FauthAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + SLDB)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biohaven In-Licenses Drug, Retrophin's Debt Offering, ProQR And Bluebird Report Positive Trial Results
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These September PDUFA Dates
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regulatory Roadblock For Akcea-Ionis, Affimed's Alliance, FDA Nod For Tetraphase's Antibiotic
Pfizer Slips Despite Mostly Positive Tafamidis Data; 4 Pharma Stocks Make Sympathy Moves
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trial Results
Barron's Picks And Pans: Electronic Arts, GlaxoSmithKline, Microsoft, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SRPT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bank Of America Double Upgrades TCF Financial After Meeting Execs