Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sarepta's Clinical Hold Could Be A Solid Biosciences Catalyst, Says Bullish Chardan Analyst
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 26, 2018 10:30am   Comments
Share:
Sarepta's Clinical Hold Could Be A Solid Biosciences Catalyst, Says Bullish Chardan Analyst
Related
The Week Ahead: FANG Earnings Continue, Fox Vote On Disney Deal, More IPOs
A Look At IPOs So Far In 2018
Related SRPT
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen, AC Immune Slip Despite Positive Trials, Sarepta Slapped With Clinical Hold
Analyst: Solid Biosciences A Solid Buy On Sarepta's Progress
Clinical hold on Sarepta DMD gene therapy study easy fix - Cowen (Seeking Alpha)

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) announced a manufacturing-related hold Wednesday on its Phase 1/2 trial of microdystrophin gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell in sympathy, but the competitor could benefit from Sarepta’s delay.

The Analyst

Chardan analyst Gbola Amusa maintained a Buy rating on Solid Biosciences with a $60 price target.

The Thesis

Solid Biosciences could seize the lead as Sarepta develops a corrective action plan for the Food and Drug Administration, Amusa said in a Thursday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

“Although Sarepta does not anticipate this hold materially delaying its plan to initiate a pivotal trial by year-end 2018, we note manufacturing issues in AAV-based gene therapy, though often addressable, also often take longer than expected to resolve, thus potentially advantaging Solid,” the analyst said. 

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) could benefit too, but Solid is seen to boast an edge with a trial design more consistent with new FDA guidelines. The biotech company already incorporates features the FDA proposed for a potential gene therapy registrational trial.

“We note, as well, that Solid has scalable manufacturing already in place,” Amusa said. “Manufacturing for GT is notoriously hard ... and dosing DMD patients requires large amounts of vectors relative to other indications.”

With a significantly smaller market cap than either Pfizer or Sarepta, Solid is positioned for the greatest upside, according to Chardan. 

Price Action

Solid shares were trading up 0.32 percent to $38.01 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

Analyst: Solid Biosciences A Solid Buy On Sarepta's Progress

Sarepta Hits Record High As Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Gene Therapy Yields Positive Results In Early-Stage Study

 

Latest Ratings for SLDB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2018NomuraMaintainsBuyBuy
Mar 2018JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Feb 2018Chardan CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for SLDB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech News Price Target Reiteration FDA Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + SLDB)

The Week Ahead: FANG Earnings Continue, Fox Vote On Disney Deal, More IPOs
Merck Announces Plans To Cut Drug Prices
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Canopy Growth, Delta, GE, Pfizer: 'Fast Money' Picks For July 12
Pfizer Separates Consumer Health Care Unit
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer To Defer Price Hikes, Idera-BioCryst Merger Falls Through, ArQule To Offer Shares
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SLDB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.