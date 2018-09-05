Morgan Stanley Raises Apple's Price Target On Video Optimism
For the second consecutive day, a major Wall Street firm raised its price target for Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) ahead of the iPhone event scheduled for Sept. 12.
The Analyst
Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty reiterated her Overweight rating and raised her price target for Apple from $232 to $245.
The Thesis
According to Huberty, video will provide the next major growth leg for Apple Services revenue starting in 2019. Apple is investing $1 billion in video content, including 24 shows and partnerships. Huberty said video will add 2 percent annually to Services revenue growth. While video will be dilutive to earnings in the medium-term, she says it will be accretive in the long-term.
Huberty values Apple Video at $4 billion-plus and said the company will likely focus on more targeted content than Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) or other popular streaming platforms.
“On a stand-alone basis, we forecast that an Apple Video streaming service with high quality but limited breadth could be priced at the low end vs. competitors, or $7.99/month,and reach over 50M paid subscribers by 2025, compared to 124M at Netflix (current paid streaming subs) and Apple's >650M unit iPhone installed base,” Huberty wrote in a note.
She estimates an Apple Media bundle of Apple Music and Apple Video could grow into a $37 billion revenue stream by 2025.
Morgan Stanley’s price target hike comes just one day after Canaccord Genuity raised its target for Apple from $220 to $250.
Price Action
Apple traded lower by about 1 percent Wednesday morning to $226.14.
Related Links:
Canaccord Raises Apple Price Target Ahead Of iPhone Event
6 Investing Lessons From Apple's $1 Trillion Climb
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2018
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Sep 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Sep 2018
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Apple Services Apple VideoAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.