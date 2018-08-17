Oppenheimer: Yum China Takeout Speculation Is Intriguing, But Shares No Longer Undervalued
Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner downgraded Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) from Outperform to Perform and removed his $40 price target.
The Thesis
After spinning off from YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) last November, Yum China shares have gained roughly 46 percent, but a elevated earnings risk against consensus estimates through 2019 has forced Bittner to downgrade the stock.
“Recent reports of takeout speculation in China present an interesting angle, but at a 23x forward P/E against elevated near-term operating risks, we no longer view shares as undervalued,” the analyst said in a note.
Bittner asserted the downgrade doesn't impact his positive view on Yum Brands, “given YUM’s lack of exposure to YUMC’s earnings and stock performance."
The analyst says that same-store sales challenges still persist for Yum China for three reasons:
- Near-term KFC headwinds don’t appear transitory due to potential macro issues.
- Pizza Hut’s revitalization plan is long-term in nature.
- Comparisons are tougher for the rest of 2018.
While Bittner said reports of a go-private transaction present an interesting angle, the fundamental outlook and analysis no longer meets Oppenheimer’s outperform rating criteria.
“The debt-free balance sheet and $700-$800 in FCF remain intriguing, but at a 23x forward P/E, we believe risk-reward is not skewed positively,” he said.
Price Action
Shares closed Friday down 1.3 percent at $34.86.
Related Links:
Stifel Upgrades Embattled Papa John's On Lowered Expectations
Jefferies Finds A Reason To Order Papa John's
Photo credit: User:陈少举, from Wikimedia Commons
Latest Ratings for YUMC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2018
|Oppenheimer
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Perform
|Jul 2018
|Bank of America
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underperform
|Mar 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for YUMC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Brian Bittner KFCAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.