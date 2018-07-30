Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Colgate-Palmolive's Weak Sales Growth 'Will Become The Norm,' Macquarie Says In Downgrade
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2018 4:30pm   Comments
Share:
Colgate-Palmolive's Weak Sales Growth 'Will Become The Norm,' Macquarie Says In Downgrade
Related CL
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2018
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 45: Time For Some Spring Cleaning (Seeking Alpha)

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter sales Friday and lowered its net sales growth projection.

The Analysts

Macquarie analyst Caroline Levy downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $74 to $65.

The Thesis

Despite CL’s EPS results, which matched consensus estimates, organic sales growth was below analysts' expectations.

This low growth was driven by increased material costs and other headwinds, accounting for a disappointing second quarter in all aspects, Levy said in the downgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

“We believe the company’s underwhelming organic sales growth in the second quarter [of 0.3 percent] will become the norm for the remainder of fiscal 2018, as the company tries to protect margins with price hikes beginning in Q3, placing even more pressure on volumes,” the analyst said. 

Productivity savings should offset higher freight costs, but commodity costs will hurt margins, Levy said. While there is value in in CL’s global brand franchises, Macquarie projects that a spike in growth is unlikely in the foreseeable future.

Cost pressures are likely to remain escalated going forward, Levy said. 

In a Friday conference call, Colgate-Palmolive CEO Ian Cook said rising commodity costs and "volatile" exchange rates have pressured Colgate's profit and loss.

" ...We have sometimes questioned if we’re responding with an appropriate sense of urgency,” Cook said.

Price Action

CL shares were down 0.3 percent at $66.46 at the close Monday. 

Related Links:

Argus: Colgate Shares Offer Investors Value

Bernstein: Colgate's Got A Target On Its Back For Activist Investors

Latest Ratings for CL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018MacquarieDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Jul 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsHoldHold
Jul 2018UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Caroline Levy MacquarieAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2018
36 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Stocks To Watch For July 27, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2018
What It Takes To Be A Dividend King
The Week Ahead: FANG Earnings Continue, Fox Vote On Disney Deal, More IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Scythian's $105M Florida Acquisition, Segra's Raise, Organigram's Record Quarter