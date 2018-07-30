Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2018 9:09am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Macquarie upgraded American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Neutral to Outperform. American Airlines shares rose 0.76 percent to $39.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from Neutral to Buy. AT&T shares rose 1.19 percent to $31.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Williams Capital upgraded Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) from Sell to Hold. Portland General Electric shares fell 1.15 percent to close at $44.83 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) from Hold to Buy. Juniper shares rose 1.64 percent to $26.61 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley FBR upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) from Neutral to Buy. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares rose 8.63 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) from Neutral to Positive. Cabot Oil shares closed at $22.81 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (USA) (NYSE: AEM) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Agnico Eagle Mines shares closed at $41.80 on Friday.
  • Wedbush upgraded Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) from Neutral to Outperform. Habit Restaurants shares rose 3.54 percent to $11.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $60.83 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Cooper Companies shares dropped 0.60 percent to close at $253.99 on Friday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Macquarie downgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from Outperform to Neutral. Alaska Air shares closed at $63.65 on Friday.
  • Barclays downgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Synchrony Finl shares closed at $29.92 on Friday.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Watsco Inc (NYSE: WSO) from Buy to Neutral. Watsco shares rose 4 percent to close at $172.58 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Timkensteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) from Overweight to Sector Weight. TimkenSteel shares closed at $15.51 on Friday.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hi-Crush Partners shares fell 0.66 percent to $15.15 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: ABX) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Barrick Gold shares fell 0.62 percent to $11.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: FCB) from Buy to Hold. FCB Financial shares fell 2.12 percent to close at $50.75 on Friday.
  • Macquarie downgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) from Outperform to Neutral. Colgate-Palmolive shares closed at $66.66 on Friday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Nomura initiated coverage on Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Exela Technologies is set to $10. Exela Technologies shares closed at $4.79 on Friday.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ: AMR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alta Mesa Resources is set to $10. Alta Mesa Resources shares closed at $6.04 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: IOTS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Adesto Technologies is set to $8. Adesto Technologies shares closed at $5.85 on Friday.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE: AZRE) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Azure Power Global is set to $26. Azure Power Global closed at $15.53 on Friday.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE: SJI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for South Jersey Industries is set to $34. South Jersey Industries closed at $33.52 on Friday.
  • Chardan Capital initiated ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) with a Buy rating. The price target for ADMA Biologics is set to $10. ADMA Biologics shares closed at $6.09 on Friday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABX + AAL)

Why Efforts To Curb Plastic Use Could Affect Your Oil Trade
15 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2018
Earnings Preview: Barrick Gold
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2018
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AAL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today