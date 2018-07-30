Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Macquarie upgraded American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) from Neutral to Outperform. American Airlines shares rose 0.76 percent to $39.99 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from Neutral to Buy. AT&T shares rose 1.19 percent to $31.45 in pre-market trading.
- Williams Capital upgraded Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) from Sell to Hold. Portland General Electric shares fell 1.15 percent to close at $44.83 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) from Hold to Buy. Juniper shares rose 1.64 percent to $26.61 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) from Neutral to Buy. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares rose 8.63 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) from Neutral to Positive. Cabot Oil shares closed at $22.81 on Friday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (USA) (NYSE: AEM) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Agnico Eagle Mines shares closed at $41.80 on Friday.
- Wedbush upgraded Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: HABT) from Neutral to Outperform. Habit Restaurants shares rose 3.54 percent to $11.70 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $60.83 on Friday.
- KeyBanc upgraded Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Cooper Companies shares dropped 0.60 percent to close at $253.99 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Macquarie downgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from Outperform to Neutral. Alaska Air shares closed at $63.65 on Friday.
- Barclays downgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Synchrony Finl shares closed at $29.92 on Friday.
- Longbow Research downgraded Watsco Inc (NYSE: WSO) from Buy to Neutral. Watsco shares rose 4 percent to close at $172.58 on Friday.
- KeyBanc downgraded Timkensteel Corp (NYSE: TMST) from Overweight to Sector Weight. TimkenSteel shares closed at $15.51 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hi-Crush Partners shares fell 0.66 percent to $15.15 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: ABX) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Barrick Gold shares fell 0.62 percent to $11.16 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: FCB) from Buy to Hold. FCB Financial shares fell 2.12 percent to close at $50.75 on Friday.
- Macquarie downgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) from Outperform to Neutral. Colgate-Palmolive shares closed at $66.66 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Nomura initiated coverage on Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Exela Technologies is set to $10. Exela Technologies shares closed at $4.79 on Friday.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ: AMR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alta Mesa Resources is set to $10. Alta Mesa Resources shares closed at $6.04 on Friday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: IOTS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Adesto Technologies is set to $8. Adesto Technologies shares closed at $5.85 on Friday.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE: AZRE) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Azure Power Global is set to $26. Azure Power Global closed at $15.53 on Friday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE: SJI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for South Jersey Industries is set to $34. South Jersey Industries closed at $33.52 on Friday.
- Chardan Capital initiated ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) with a Buy rating. The price target for ADMA Biologics is set to $10. ADMA Biologics shares closed at $6.09 on Friday.
