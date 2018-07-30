Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Reasons Why RBC Turned Cautious On Barrick Gold

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2018 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
5 Reasons Why RBC Turned Cautious On Barrick Gold
Related ABX
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2018
Earnings Preview: Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold: Complete Analysis Of The Second Quarter 2018 Results (Seeking Alpha)

Canadian mining company Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: ABX) has succeeded in restructuring, decentralizing and strengthening its balance sheet, but now faces five new challenges, according to RBC Capital Markets. 

The Analyst

RBC's Stephen Walker downgraded Barrick Gold from Outperform to Sector Perform with a price target lowered from $16 to $14.

The Thesis

Walker named five reasons why a bullish stance on the stock can no longer be justified. (See the analyst's track record here.)

They are: 

  • Ongoing disputes with the government of Tanzania related to its local subsidiary Acacia Mining.
  • The second-quarter earnings report made no reference to the previously announced $5-billion debt target, which may imply new investments will be made.
  • The company's enhanced strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong implies a potential asset sale or asset swap agreement will be seen.
  • Barrick Gold's stock continues to show weakness that could be attributed to the less competitive Canadian dollar, especially in terms of seeking American acquisitions.
  • Barrick needs to identify a president or co-president to communicate a new set of strategic priorities.

Price Action

Barrick Gold shares were down 0.62 percent at $11.16 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Commodities 101: Gold Futures

Morgan Stanley Prefers Newmont Mining Over Barrick Gold

Photo courtesy of Barrick Gold. 

Latest Ratings for ABX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018RBC CapitalDowngradesOutperformSector Perform
Jun 2018Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Apr 2018Canaccord GenuityDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for ABX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Canada GoldAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Commodities Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2018
Earnings Preview: Barrick Gold
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2018
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Barrick Gold, Childrens Place And More
Commodities 101: Gold Futures
Morgan Stanley Prefers Newmont Mining Over Barrick Gold
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ABX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cowen Raises AMD Price Target After CEO Meeting