Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Longbow Downgrades Whirlpool After Q2 Miss

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2018 11:30am   Comments
Share:
Longbow Downgrades Whirlpool After Q2 Miss
Related WHR
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Alphabet Profit Tops Expectations
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2018
Whirlpool Corporation 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides (Seeking Alpha)

Appliance maker Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) reported second-quarter results Monday that prompted Longbow Research to drop its bullish thesis. 

The Analyst

Longbow's David MacGregor downgraded Whirlpool from Buy to Neutral with no assigned price target.

The Thesis

Whirlpool's Q2 print was disappointing across most geographic regions, MacGregor said in the downgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

The analyst shared the following takeaways: 

  • North America saw a 2-percent revenue decline despite some success in product pricing,
  • Market share losses continued in the U.K. from Turkish manufacturer Arcelik.
  • The European business was "OK," but management appears to be "frustrated" in its inability to generate volume.
  • Latin America saw a 11.4-percent revenue decline, and Longbow's firsthand checks in key markets like Brazil reveal a continued struggle with difficult environmental factors. 
  • The Asia-Pacific business "held up well," with double-digit volume growth.
  • Whirlpool's Q2 was a "carbon copy" of the first quarter, with ongoing execution issues and share loss in key markets, MacGregor said.

Price Action

Whirlpool shares were plunging 13.95 percent to $129.68 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Whirlpool's Q2 Earnings Preview

5 Reasons Why Credit Suisse Turned Bullish On Whirlpool

Latest Ratings for WHR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Jul 2018Longbow ResearchDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jul 2018Standpoint ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for WHR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Appliances David MacGregor LongbowAnalyst Color Earnings News Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WHR)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Alphabet Profit Tops Expectations
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2018
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2018
The Week Ahead: FANG Earnings Continue, Fox Vote On Disney Deal, More IPOs
Whirlpool's Q2 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WHR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.