Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) releases its next round of earnings Monday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Whirlpool's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Whirlpool EPS is expected to be around $3.73, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $5.33 billion.

Whirlpool reported a per-share profit of $3.35 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $5.35 billion. Revenue would be down 0.32 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 EPS Estimate 3 3.94 3.53 EPS Actual 2.81 4.1 3.83 3.35

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Whirlpool stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.