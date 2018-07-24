Alphabet Is Still In Very Early Stages, Morgan Stanley Says
Exiting Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s earnings report Monday afternoon, MOrgan Stanley said one thing is clear -- the company is still in its very early stages.
The Analyst
Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak maintains an Overweight rating on Alphabet's stock with a price target lifted from $1,250 to $1,325.
The Thesis
Alphabet's earnings report offered five signs to suggest Alphabet's growth profile is still in its early ages, Nowak said in a note.
- The company's already large $85 billion annualized Websites business saw accelerated growth which affirms management's focus on innovation and the user experience.
- Alphabet continues to find ways of monetizing existing businesses, including YouTube subscriptions which could drive 13 times higher user monetization. In addition, under-monetized platforms like Maps could generate $2 to $3 billion of new annualized revenue.
- Alphabet continues to focus on the international market and new opportunities such as the Tez platform in India. As a whole, APAC and EMEA regions accounted for just 2 percent, or $310 million, of total revenue which implies a very bullish opportunity for growth ahead.
- Waymo is on track to launch a ride-hailing service this year and the unit is a "key part" of the long-term story.
- Alphabet showed in its earnings report a 4 percent EBITDA beat at a time when the company is also "investing harder than ever" to extend its advantage, including the addition of four thousand new employees.
Price Action
Shares of Alphabet's Class C GOOG stock was trading higher by nearly 4 percent early Tuesday morning.
