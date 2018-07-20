Market Overview

Stifel Raises Microsoft Price Target After 'Big Wow' Of A Quarter

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2018 9:38am   Comments
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported Thursday afternoon with a "big wow" of a fourth-quarter report that turned Stifel incrementally bullish.

The Analyst

Stifel's Brad Reback maintains a Buy rating on Microsoft with a price target lifted from $107 to $118.

The Thesis

Microsoft's fiscal Q4 print confirms that the tech giant's momentum across multiple product and services lines — hybrid, intelligent cloud/intelligent edge and gaming — remain strong, Reback said in a note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

The analyst said the momentum should be sustainable in coming quarters for the following reasons: 

  • A favorable IT and macro environment.
  • The ongoing Win10 replacement cycle.
  • Strong execution from the sales force.
  • Ongoing expense discipline.

One "lone nit" was present in Microsoft's earnings report, Reback said: a miss on the cash flow line, as CFFO of $11.42 billion fell short of the $12.6 billion the analyst expected and the Street's model of $12.98 billion. Yet the cash flow miss was mostly due to multiple one-time items in the quarter, such as tax payments related to ASC 606 and TCJA, along with an earlier-than-expected start on building holiday-related inventory, he said. 

Microsoft remains attractive based on strong ongoing execution, attractive capital return of more than $20 billion annually and a "constructive" valuation at 18 times 2020 EV/FCF versus 14 to 19 times for mega-cap peers, according to Stifel. 

Price Action

Microsoft shares were trading higher by 2.95 percent off the open Friday. 

Latest Ratings for MSFT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Jul 2018Wells FargoMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Jul 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform

Posted-In: Brad Reback ITAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

