Stifel Raises Microsoft Price Target After 'Big Wow' Of A Quarter
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported Thursday afternoon with a "big wow" of a fourth-quarter report that turned Stifel incrementally bullish.
The Analyst
Stifel's Brad Reback maintains a Buy rating on Microsoft with a price target lifted from $107 to $118.
The Thesis
Microsoft's fiscal Q4 print confirms that the tech giant's momentum across multiple product and services lines — hybrid, intelligent cloud/intelligent edge and gaming — remain strong, Reback said in a note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
The analyst said the momentum should be sustainable in coming quarters for the following reasons:
- A favorable IT and macro environment.
- The ongoing Win10 replacement cycle.
- Strong execution from the sales force.
- Ongoing expense discipline.
One "lone nit" was present in Microsoft's earnings report, Reback said: a miss on the cash flow line, as CFFO of $11.42 billion fell short of the $12.6 billion the analyst expected and the Street's model of $12.98 billion. Yet the cash flow miss was mostly due to multiple one-time items in the quarter, such as tax payments related to ASC 606 and TCJA, along with an earlier-than-expected start on building holiday-related inventory, he said.
Microsoft remains attractive based on strong ongoing execution, attractive capital return of more than $20 billion annually and a "constructive" valuation at 18 times 2020 EV/FCF versus 14 to 19 times for mega-cap peers, according to Stifel.
Price Action
Microsoft shares were trading higher by 2.95 percent off the open Friday.
Related Links:
How Microsoft Could Build The 'Netflix Of Gaming'
Microsoft Shares On A Path Toward $130, Says Morgan Stanley
Latest Ratings for MSFT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2018
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Jul 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Jul 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Brad Reback ITAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.