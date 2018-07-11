Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stifel Raises Netflix Price Target Ahead Of Q2 Print

Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2018 4:19pm   Comments
Share:
Stifel Raises Netflix Price Target Ahead Of Q2 Print
Related NFLX
Nomura Bullish on Alphabet, Facebook, Spotify: 'Still Some Room For Growth'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2018
Bill Nygren Market Commentary Q2 2018 (Seeking Alpha)

For those who enjoy watching television and movies, it comes as no surprise that Netflix, Inc. (NYSE: NFLX) continues to be an absolute juggernaut of a streaming service globally. 

Netflix has grown quickly: the company reported 125 million worldwide subscribers in the first quarter of 2018, according to Statista. This represents an increase of more than 100 million subscribers since the launch of streaming services in 2010. 

Stifel maintained a neutral stance on Netflix this week ahead of the company's July 16 second-quarter report. 

The Analyst 

Stifel analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Hold on Netflix and raised the price target from $345 to $406. 

The Thesis

Street forecasts are underestimating Netflix's domestic subscription growth, Devitt said in a note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

"Netflix is on track to deliver over 5 million net domestic subscriber additions a year through 2020; higher U.S. penetration potential bodes well for international growth," the analyst said. 

So far in 2018, Netflix has been partnering with telecom companies like Sky and Telefónica, both of which have a massive following — a combined 30 million viewers, to be exact, according to Stifel. 

"The investment in international content is also hitting new highs, as the company is currently shooting original programming in 17 different countries (per Ted Sarandos in May), with over 100 international projects planned for launch this year," Devitt said. 

Stifel is maintaing its Hold rating on Netflix due to the belief that the stock is pricing in above-consensus results in the near term, the analyst said. 

Price Action 

Netflix shares were up 0.73 percent at $418.65 at the close Wednesday. 

Related Links: 

Infographic: 5 Fun Facts About Netflix

Tech Sector Earnings: What's Been Going On Ahead Of Q2 Reports? 

Photo courtesy of Netflix. 

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jul 2018NomuraInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Jul 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Netflix Scott Devitt Stifel TelefonicaAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

Nomura Bullish on Alphabet, Facebook, Spotify: 'Still Some Room For Growth'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2018
TD Ameritrade Traders Adopt Some Old And New Approaches To The Trade War Market In June's IMX
Investor Movement Index June Summary
7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Survey: More Than One-Third Of Millennials Prefer To Watch Netflix On TV Over Cable
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NFLX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.