Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Valeritas Stock Should More Than Double, Oppenheimer Says

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 05, 2018 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
Valeritas Stock Should More Than Double, Oppenheimer Says
Related VLRX
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 5, 2018
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 11:00 AM (07/05/2018) (Seeking Alpha)

Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: VLRX), a medical technology company known for its V-Go Wearable Insulin Delivery device, could more than double in value, according to Oppenheimer.

The Analyst

Oppenheimer's Steven Lichtman initiated coverage of Valeritas with an Outperform rating and 12- to 18-month price target of $3.50.

The Thesis

Valeritas' V-Go device targets a large market of 5.6 million Type 2 patients who are prescribed insulin therapy, Lichtman said in a note. The company's technology is able to provide continuous basal insulin and on-demand mealtime bolus insulin over a 24-hour period. As such, it could be seen as an attractive alternative to standard insulin therapy for Type 2 patients.

The company also has three catalysts ahead to support growth, including:

  • A ramp of new sales model, including a high-touch/high service model with a focus on high-volume MDI prescribes;
  • International expansion opportunities from recently signed distribution agreements with more deals in the pipeline; and
  • Product improvements to its technology, such as a new Bluetooth-enabled extension system.

Valeritas has also put in place a new and more-focused salesforce, which should translate to a growth rate of more than 30 percent over the next few years, the analyst wrote. Given a compelling outlook, the stock's multiple of less than one EV/sales represents an attractive entry point for investors.

The $3.50 price target is based on an approximate multiple of two on 2019E EV/sales, which is a discount to its peers but justified due to a lower EBIT margin and management's commentary of additional cash needs.

Price Action

Shares of Valeritas Holdings were trading higher by more than 7.7 percent at $1.46 Thursday afternoon.

Related Links:

Tandem Diabetes Rallies After FDA Approves Insulin Pump With New Technology

Baird Sees 'Improved Odds' Tandem Diabetes Care Will Survive

Latest Ratings for VLRX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2018OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Mar 2018Cowen & Co.DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Apr 2017Cowen & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VLRX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Diabetes insulin Oppenheimer Steven Licthman V GoAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VLRX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 5, 2018
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Falls 350 Points; Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Carnival Cuts Profit Forecast
25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on VLRX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.