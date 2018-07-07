Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley: Pandora's Path To Revenue Growth Isn't Guaranteed

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2018 11:08am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley: Pandora's Path To Revenue Growth Isn't Guaranteed
Related P
This Day In Market History: Pandora Goes Public
How The GDPR's Data Portability Rules Could Affect Client Churn

Streaming music provider Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) is the leader within the growing U.S. digital audio ad market, but a path toward long-term revenue growth and positive free cash flow isn't a certainty, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

In a July 3 note, Morgan Stanley's Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-weight rating on Pandora with a price target lifted from $6 to $8.

The Thesis

Pandora's management team is taking the right steps to position the business to deliver revenue growth, but it is too early to declare success, Swinburne said in the research report. (See his track record here.)

Encouragingly, Pandora is operating within a U.S. streaming audio ad market that should grow at a 9-10-percent compounded annual growth rate through 2022, and its 65-to-70-million free user base is more than double its closest peer, the analyst said.

The acquisition of AdsWizz could put the company in a better position to win advertising share, Swinburne said — but Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)'s recent announcement of its own programmatic audio through DoubleClick Bid Manager represents a competitive overhang for Pandora, he said.

Investors may want to consider taking a "wait-and-see approach" over the longer term, the analyst said. In the short run, investors should hold a more cautious stance on advertising revenue and active user growth, he said.

Under a bull case scenario, Pandora can grow its advertising revenue at a 12-percent compounded annual growth rate through 2022, which would warrant a stock price of $13 per share, Swinburne said. In a bear scenario, lower-than-expected advertising revenue and subscriber declines could force management to raise additional capital, and the stock would be worth $3 per share., he said.

Pandora's risk-reward profile is balanced at today's levels, according to Morgan Stanley.

Related Links:

Pandora's Q1 Shows 'Some Promising Signs' Of A Turnaround Canaccord Says

How Pandora Premium Access Is Faring As Competition Intensifies

Photo courtesy of Pandora. 

Latest Ratings for P

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral
May 2018B. Riley FBRUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2018Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for P
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: AdsWizz advertising Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Streaming musicAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Wireless Speaker Company Sonos Files For IPO: What You Need To Know
Tech Sector Earnings: What's Been Going on Ahead Of Q2 Reports?
5 Best ETFs Of The First Half: Volatility, Internet Names Rule
3 Investor Takeaways From E3 2018
Markets Still Spooked By Trade Fears; Tech Sector Leads Stocks Lower
AT&T Reportedly In Talks To Acquire AppNexus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on P
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.