Diageo's Rally Has Come To An End, Bernstein Says In Downgrade
After rising about 17 percent in the last 12 months, Diageo plc (ADR) (NYSE: DEO)'s stock is unlikely to see any further notable upside, according to Bernstein.
The Analyst
Bernstein's Trevor Stirling downgraded Diageo from Outperform to Market-Perform with a price target lifted from $145.94 to $149.96.
The Thesis
Diageo, the parent company behind alcohol brands including Ketel One vodka, Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness beer, has outperformed the MSCI index and its peers over the past year, Stirling said in the downgrade note.
The outperformance may be justified for the following reasons, the analyst said:
Diageo managed to slow its rate of share loss in the U.S. market.
The company saw improvements in key emerging markets like China and India.
A cost-cutting program generated a strong 80-basis point organic margin expansion in the first half of 2018.
Diageo completed a large, 1.5-billion-pound share buyback program.
The strong performance implies the stock is trading at a level that's "as good as it gets," despite expectations for a significant share buyback program and the shedding of low-end brands in the U.S. market, Stirling said.
The company's Scotch and Canadian whiskey products may also face difficulties should a global trade war break out, according to Bernstein.
Price Action
Diageo shares were trading higher by 0.13 percent off the open Friday.
Related Links:
The Unlikely Success Story Of A Flavored Wine Company From Miami
Latest Ratings for DEO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2018
|Bernstein
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Jun 2018
|Macquarie
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Jan 2018
|RBC Capital
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Sector Perform
View More Analyst Ratings for DEO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: alcohol Bernstein trade war Trevor StirlingAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.