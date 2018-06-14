Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TTM Technologies Is Fairly Valued, Deutsche Bank Says In Neutral Initiation

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2018 1:45pm   Comments
Share:
TTM Technologies Is Fairly Valued, Deutsche Bank Says In Neutral Initiation
Related TTMI
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2018
The Week Ahead: Target, Best Buy Help Close Out Earnings Season
Deutsche Bank Holds on TTM Tech (Seeking Alpha)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a supplier of printed circuit boards to original equipment manufacturers, is positioned to take advantage of growth in the market that makes the stock attractive, according to Deutsche Bank.

The Analyst

Deutsche Bank's Sherry Scribner initiated coverage of TTM Technologies' stock with a Hold and $19 price target.

The Thesis

The PCB market is projected to grow at a mid-single digit rate over the coming years due to an increasing pace in the digitization of analog processes along with new technology advances, Scribner said in the initiation note. Naturally, as a large and diversified vendor of PCBs, TTM Technologies would stand to benefit from the trends.

The company's exposure to more mature, slower-growth segments — such as networking, communications, servers, storage and peripherals — "will somewhat limit upside," the analyst said.

TTM Technologies is fairly valued at current levels, Scribner said. 

Price Action

Shares of TTM Technologies were trading lower by 2.69 percent at $18.78 at the time of publication Thursday afternoon. 

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2018

An Easy-To-Use Cheat Sheet For Apple Suppliers

Latest Ratings for TTMI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnHold
May 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuyBuy
Feb 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TTMI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Deutsche Bank Networking PCB Sherry ScribnerAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TTMI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2018
The Week Ahead: Target, Best Buy Help Close Out Earnings Season
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
37 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TTMI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.