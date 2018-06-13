Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

After A Mixed Q1 Print, Drexel Hamilton Says SAIC Shares Are Fairly Valued
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 13, 2018 10:08am   Comments
Share:
After A Mixed Q1 Print, Drexel Hamilton Says SAIC Shares Are Fairly Valued
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2018
8 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2018
Science Applications declares $0.31 dividend (Seeking Alpha)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) reported Tuesday after the close with above-consensus first-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share. 

The Analyst

Drexel Hamilton analyst Brian Ruttenbur downgraded SAIC from Buy to Hold. 

The Thesis

SAIC's Q1 book-to-bill ratio was at a weak 8 times, and the guidance for fiscal 2019 is in line with its long-term growth plans for low-single digit revenue growth and 10-20-basis point margin expansion, Ruttenbur said in a Wednesday note.

The analyst characterized the Q1 results as mixed given "weak" bookings and an EBITDA figure that arrived $8 million below Drexel Hamilton's estimate. 

The sell-side firm lowered its fiscal 2019 revenue estimate from $4.6 billion to $4.5 billion and its adjusted EPS estimate from $4.33 to $4.25. Ruttenbur maintained the 2020 revenue estimate at $4.7 billion, but lowered the adjusted 2020 EPS estimate from $4.76 to $4.66.

SAIC's free cash flow projection of $250 million for fiscal 2019 and beyond is solid, the analyst said. 

SAIC shares trade at 14.6 times its FY19 EV/EBITDA guidance, a premium to the peer average of 12 times, Ruttenbur said. 

"We believe shares of SAIC should trade at a premium to its peers due to the company's above peer growth," the analyst said. 

"However, at current levels, we believe shares of SAIC are fairly valued."

The Price Action

SAIC shares were plunging 6.6 percent to $82.27 at the time of publication Wednesday morning. 

Related Links:

Code Pink Plans Protest Aimed At iShares Aerospace ETF

What Defense Firms Spend On Lobbying To Influence Trump

Latest Ratings for SAIC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Drexel HamiltonDowngradesBuyHold
May 2018Stifel NicolausInitiates Coverage OnHold
May 2018Wells FargoDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SAIC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brian Ruttenbur Drexel HamiltonAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SAIC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2018
8 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For June 12, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 25, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 17, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SAIC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.