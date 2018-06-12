3 Reasons Why Citi Projects 28% Downside In SeaWorld Shares
Despite SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) beating expectations in certain financial metrics in its May first-quarter earnings report, investors may be overlooking three notable risks, according to Citi.
The Analyst
Citi's Jason Bazinet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from Neutral to Sell with a $15 price target.
The Thesis
SeaWorld reported flat year-over-year EBITDA in May, which came in better than the $23-million decline the Street was looking for, Bazinet said in the downgrade note.
The better-than-expected metric also resulted in a short squeeze, which helped boost the stock to its highest two-year forward multiple since its 2013 initial public offering at around 9.7x 2019E EV/EBITDA.
Yet the high stock multiple is unwarranted, as the Street is overlooking key risks, the analyst said:
- Expectations that a stronger U.S. dollar will pressure international attendance.
- Expectations for higher LIBOR interest rates that would increase the company's interest costs for its $550 million 2020 term loans and $1 billion in 2024 term loans.
- New competition from "Star Wars" attractions in SeaWorld's key markets of Florida and California.
Citi's $15 price target implies downside of 28 percent from Monday's levels and is based on:
- A 7.0x fiscal 2019 EBITDA ($12 per share).
- A $3 premium for the potential sale of Busch Gardens.
Price Action
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment were trading lower 6.71 percent premarket Tuesday at $19.60, which is below the stock's 52-week low of $20.73.
PETA Leverages Shareholder Power, Calls On SeaWorld To End All Animal Breeding
Beleaguered SeaWorld Has A 35% Return Opportunity, Analyst Says
Latest Ratings for SEAS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2018
|Citigroup
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Sell
|Jun 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|May 2018
|B. Riley FBR
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
