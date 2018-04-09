Cantor Fitzgerald Double Downgrades NewLink Genetics After Incyte's Disappointing Trial
NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ: NLNK), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on cancer treatments, said on Friday it will review its clinical program after Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) said their clinical trial of the similar drug epacadostat failed to meet expectations.
The Analyst
Cantor Fitzgerald's Mara Goldstein downgraded NewLink Genetics' stock rating from Overweight to Neutral with a price target slashed from $26 to $7.
The Thesis
Incyte's failed clinical study of a therapy similar to NewLink's indoximod resulted in NewLink's stock falling more than 40 percent Friday, despite the fact that the two therapies have different profiles and differentiated mechanisms, Goldstein said in the downgrade note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
NewLink's decision to revisit its own clinical program is reason enough to downgrade the stock, as it "casts a shadow" on its programs, including indoximod, Goldstein said.
If NewLink's management doesn't offer investors greater visibility on the clinical steps for its program, then the stock is unlikely to regain much of the value it lost Friday, the analyst said. Cantor's revised $7 price target is based on the following, Goldstein said:
- A longer development time frame for indoximod from 2025 to 2028.
- A discount rate raised from 40 percent to 60 percent.
- A lower probability of ultimate success.
- The platform value for other programs that are ongoing.
Price Action
Shares of NewLink Genetics were trading lower by more than 4 percent at the time of publication Monday.
Latest Ratings for NLNK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2018
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Apr 2018
|SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Apr 2018
|Baird
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
