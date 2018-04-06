Market Overview

KeyBanc: LogMeIn Targets $41B Increase In Total Addressable Market

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2018 10:19am   Comments
LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM), a provider of a cloud-based remote connectivity services, is in the early stages of a growth opportunity, and investors should take advantage of its valuation, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets. 

The Analyst

KeyBanc's Alex Kurtz initiated coverage of LogMeIn's stock with an Overweight rating and $135 price target.

The Thesis

LogMeIn boasts more than 4 million daily active users among multiple product portfolio lines, Kurtz said in the initiation note. The company's recent acquisition of Jive gives it access to the Unified Communications-as-a-Service market, in which average revenue per user stands at $4,000, as opposed to LogMeIn's customers at $500, the analyst said.

LogMeIn has the necessary resources to drive adoption of its UCaaS portfolio among its already existing installed base, which should result in growth beyond current estimates of 5 to 7 percent, Kurtz said. 

LogMeIn's acquisition of Jive is part of its strategy to broaden its established product portfolio to expand into adjacent markets that would increase its total addressable market from $5 billion to $46 billion, the analyst said. Kurtz highlighted some of LogMeIn's initiatives that are intended to increase its TAM ninefold: 

  • Adding functionality to web conferencing products, a $2.9-billion market, which signals greater ambitions in the $25.5-billion unified communications and collaboration market.
  • Expanding functionality in IT support and device management, a $600-million market. 
  • Products like LastPass target the $6.8-billion access management market.
  • LogMeIn is developing expertise in remote support and chat products, which represent a $1.3-billion market and are part of the broader, $13.8-billion contact center functionality market. 

Price Action

Shares of LogMeIn were trading higher by 0.44 percent at the time of publication Friday morning.

Latest Ratings for LOGM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2018KeyBancInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Apr 2018MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2017BarclaysMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for LOGM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

